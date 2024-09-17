Retailer Vintage Cash Cow has reported that with the start of the wedding season, sales of vintage cameras has increased sixteenfold over the past three months according to their latest data.

The retailer has expanded its camera stock by up to five times to meet the demand. Retro cameras from brands like Leica, Zenza Bronica, Kodak as well as Polaroid instant cameras have been in especially high demand.

Photo: Vintage Cash Cow.

Auction Coordinator at Vintage Cash Cow, Brittney Green-Asquith, said, ‘There’s been an astonishing increase in demand for retro cameras in recent months, driven largely by couples looking to remember their special day with a touch of nostalgia.’ She added, ‘The appeal of timeless images especially resonates with brides and grooms who want their photos to stand out… As a result, we’ve upped our camera consignment levels from under 100 in January to over 500 over the last two months.’

