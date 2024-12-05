Samyang has launched its first ever ultra-wide angle prime lens for RF-S mount Canon mirrorless cameras – the Samyang AF 12mm F2 RF-S. The lens offers a broad view as the widest angle available in Canon’s RF-S lens line up, making it ideal for photography styles like landscape, architecture, astrophotography and travel.

If you thought Samyang was done for the day after this, you’re wrong. In another first for Samyang, it has also announced the launch of its first lens in its Prima series: the AF 35mm F1.4 P FE, a professional-grade lens minus the premium cost.

Kriss Hampton-Joyce, Head of Technology at Holdan, said: ‘With the launch of the ‘Prima’ series with the 35mm F1.4, Samyang continues its tradition of delivering high-end optical performance, but now in a more compact, lightweight, and affordable package. This series looks to combine exceptional image quality with enhanced practicality, offering professionals and enthusiasts alike the perfect balance of precision and portability, all at a price point that makes high-end performance accessible to more creators than ever before.’

The Samyang AF 12 mm F2 RF-S and Samyang Prima series AF 35mm F1.4 P FE are now available to pre-order from retailers, with delivery expected in January 2025. For more information, visit the Holdan website.

Samyang AF 12mm F2 RF-S front side view. Photo: Samyang.

Samyang AF 12mm RF-S key features:

Three extra-low dispersion (3 ED) elements and two aspherical lenses (1 H-ASP, 1 ASP).

Large F2 Aperture with minimum focus distance of 0.2 meters.

Equipped with a Samyang Linear STM (stepping motor) for silent and precise autofocus.

Lens measures 57.2 mm in length and weighs 213 g, sleek matte finish with a red ring, an AF/MF switch on the side and weather sealing that protects the lens from light rain, snow, and dust.



Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 P FE front side view. Photo: Samyang.

Samyang Prima Series key features:

Lightest 35mm F1.4 lens for full-frame Sony E-mount, weighing 470g (16.6oz).

Maximum aperture of F1.4 with minimum focusing distance of 0.30m (0.98ft).

Lens minimises focus breathing.

Equipped with weather-sealing and a USB port for firmware updates.

