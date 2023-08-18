Professional and amateur photographers worldwide were invited to enter the third International Portrait Photographer of the Year competition for a chance to share in the prize pool of US $10,000 cash, and make it into the top 101 images to be included in the Awards Book. The winner of the International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023 has been won by Forough Yavari of Australia. The overall first prize is US $3000, and for each category we have a first prize $1000, with 2nd $500 and 3rd $250.

Forough Yavari is an award-winning fine art portrait and fashion photographer based in Melbourne, Australia. Inspired by her life experiences as a woman, Forough’s work focuses on portraying the narrative behind the lives of women from around the world. Born in Iran during the Iranian Revolution, Forough was passionate about art from a young age, drawing and painting imaginary subjects as a child. She went on to formally pursue painting in university, where she discovered her passion for photography while modelling for a photography student.

Forough began creating digital art, combining her knowledge and technical expertise in painting and photography. In 2011, she moved to Australia, where she built her photography business and became established as an international photographer. Increasingly, she found her work to be influenced by her personal experience as a woman from a middle eastern country. Her interest in women’s issues led to a series of images, “Revision of Portraits”, “Eternal Icons”, and “Salvation” which were exhibited in Iran and Australia.

In 2018, Forough was awarded the Australian Institute of Professional Photography (AIPP) Master of Photography. She was awarded the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) Master of Photography in 2019, and the Double Master of Photography from WPPI in 2020. She received her Master of Photography with Distinction from the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography (NZIPP) in 2021.

Forough Yavari, Australia, Vanity. International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023 internationalportraitphotographer.com

“I mostly use Capture One and Photoshop for my post-production. Post-production for me is like the final touch, enhancing the story, or adding the atmosphere, or making a composite where it is not possible to take the image in one shot. During my journey in photography and fine art, I learned good technique is as necessary as having creativity in my work. Knowing your camera and mastering the gear you are working with, especially lighting, is a foundation for a good image when combined with one’s creativity.

“When I started painting, all my interest was in painting or drawing people and their faces. I have never been interested in still life. So when I picked up photography, I found myself more interested in taking portraits. People for me are the main subject to study, to know more about them. Exploring their personality. Hearing about their life experiences and capturing those feelings, expressions, and characters. I’ve always been inspired by painters like Rembrandt, Delacroix, Goya, mostly Romantic and Baroque painters. Since the early stages of my photography career, I’ve been more inspired by women photographers like Shirin Neshat and Lalla Essaydi, and Annie Leibovitz for her techniques and stories behind her images.

“I participate in the ‘International Portrait Photographer of the Year’ competition because it offers an exceptional platform to showcase my portrait photography skills and gain international recognition. By entering this prestigious competition, I am encouraged to explore diverse approaches, subjects and techniques, which enhances my creative abilities, enabling me to refine my craft further. The prospect of winning or being acknowledged in this esteemed contest bolsters my confidence, validates my dedication and opens doors to new opportunities within the portrait photography realm.

“Ultimately, engaging in this competition ignites my passion for portraiture and allows me to share my vision with a global audience.”

Forough Yavari. International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023 winner. internationalportraitphotographer.com

More category winners from International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023

The Character Study

Frederic Aranda, United Kingdom

Frederic Aranda, United Kingdom. Actor Ian McKellen in his West End dressing room as he prepared to perform the character of Mother Goose, in a Pantomime of the same name. Duke of York’s Theatre, London, UK. International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023. internationalportraitphotographer.com GFX 50S · f/2.8 · 1/100s · 45mm · ISO160

The Environmental Portrait

Jo Kearney, United Kingdom

Jo Kearney, United Kingdom. Sonia Herstandez at home in Havana. I walked past Sonia’s home in Havana and she was happy to let me come in and photograph her. I loved the old furniture and decorations. International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023. internationalportraitphotographer.com

Portrait Story

Joseph Smith, Malta

Joseph Smith, Malta. Beck Brothers. Alfred and Paul Beck took over the family printing business at the ages of 17 and 14 respectively. The brothers stand amongst the machinery that has passed down from generation to generation reflecting the close bond between the two men. Alfred passed on late last year. International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023. internationalportraitphotographer.com NIKON D800 · f/3.5 · 1/100s · 32mm · ISO1000

Family Sitting

Raoul Slater, Australia

Raoul Slater, Australia. Brad and Harriet. As a parent, all you want is to be listened to. International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023. internationalportraitphotographer.com Canon EOS R5 · f/4.5 · 1/500s · 100mm · ISO800

Featured image: Forough Yavari, Australia, Salvation, International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards 2023. internationalportraitphotographer.com

