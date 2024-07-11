Some of the latest Instax cameras are among the best instant cameras right now! Are you an owner of a Instax camera or camera that uses Instax film?Join the Amateur Photographer (AP) team and Instax on an exciting photo walk in London on Saturday 27 July!

Starting at 11am at Fujifilm’s House of Photography in Covent Garden, we’ll make our way around Covent Garden, Soho and eventually cross the river to Southbank.

We will also be having a photography competition after the photo walk and announce the winners after lunch back at the Fujifilm House of Photography, with prizes available for the top three entries. Shortlisted photos will be featured on the AP website and magazine!

All Instax shooters (including cameras that use Instax film) and levels welcome. If you don’t have one of your own, do let us know as there’ll be a some Instax cameras out on loan on the day for you to try. There will also be FREE FILM (while stocks last).

Tickets cost £3 (plus service charge). Book your place via Eventbrite here.

See our Instax content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.