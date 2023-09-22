Fujifilm’s Instax range is widely known for its instant film cameras and hybrids like the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, which is a digital camera that also prints film. The tiny Fujifilm Instax Pal is unusual in that it is GoPro-sized and fully digital. It does not print film, instead connecting to a printer to do so. So, how does it do? Read about our initial impressions below.

Fujifilm Instax Pal at a glance:

4.9MP camera

Pocket-sized body

Can connect with mini, square and wide Instax Link printers

$199.95 (bundle including Mini Instax Link printer and pack of film)

£89.99 (no printer included; Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue), £104.99 (Gem Black)

Camera body and design

The Fujifilm Instax Pal with its Instax range pals – the Instax Mini 12 and Instax SQ40. Photo credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

Pocket-sized, this camera looks wildly different to the other cameras in the range. Its external design reminds of a GoPro but that’s where the similarities pretty much end. When putting the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, Fujifilm Instax SQ40 beside it, the Fujifilm Instax Pal looks comically tiny, as if among giants.

The Fujifilm Instax Pal has a small built-in flash, a speaker to play sounds, and a wide-angle camera lens on the front. There is a tripod screw mount and a switch that takes the camera from the F (Fun) shooting mode to the L (Link) printing mode at the bottom of the camera as well as a micro SD card slot on the side. At the back of the camera you can find a USB-C port for charging and the manual shutter button.

Photo credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

Colour-wise, it takes after both the pastel and more retro type cameras of the range with the Instax Pal available in Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue, as well as Gem Black.

The shooting experience so far

I have written about how I do not consider the Fujifilm Instax 8 to be a toy, but using the Instax Pal, it definitely feels like this camera is squarely in toy territory. It even does a little sad noise when you turn it off which is cute.

Full disclosure: I have never used a GoPro or action camera so it took me a while to get used to using a camera that’s roughly the size of a ping pong ball and feels very different to a traditional camera when holding it and pressing the shutter button at the back.

A selfie. Photo credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

Image quality isn’t great, but that is to be expected from a 4.9MP sensor, though it did relatively well considering that it was a very cloudy day. Not that instant photos are known for being particularly high-res (an exception being the recently released high end i-2 Polaroid camera). Those interested in vintage digital cameras might enjoy the look though. The images I’ve gotten so far feel like a Frankenstein-baby, a merge of the popular vintage digital camera aesthetic and the iconic Instax frame.

Like the Instax cameras I have reviewed so far, it is certainly a lot of fun to shoot with. Its unusual design makes it a novelty too and I got more than a few people looking my way, curious.

Attempts at portrait photography with the Fujifilm Instax Pal. Photo credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

However, I’m not sure how I would use it as a photographer. A lack of viewfinder is a problem. I could use my phone to shoot remotely but it’s not exactly the most practical solution. When taking portraits in particular, I had issues with calculating distance and framing. I had also previously set my settings on the app to shoot for a Wide Instax print when remote shooting, which is something to be aware of when out shooting just using the camera.

It is worth noting that you can select to shoot in the Mini, Square and Wide formats but whether you can get prints in this format depends on the printer you have. For instance I have the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 printer.

Time will tell though as I only predictably managed to take a couple of selfies, a few portraits and photos of Shoreditch streets in before the infamous London rain got in the way of my trying this camera further.

In both portraits and wider shots like this one, framing was difficult due to a lack of viewfinder. Photo credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

