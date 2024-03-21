Fujifilm UK has revealed how customers interested in acquiring the Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition in the UK will be able to buy one. According to the company, due to the unprecedented demand for the camera, the 110 cameras allocated to the UK (from the 1934 being made) will be placed in a special ballot via the Fujifilm-X.com UK mailing list. Those interested in buying the camera will need to sign up to this list, then click on a link emailed to them on 25th March.

The ballot will open at 8.00am on 25 March 2024, and close at 8.00am on 27 March 2024. Lucky applicants will be notified by email on 2nd April, and then invited to collect their cameras at a special event at The Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, London on Saturday, 6th April.

As a reminder, the Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition will cost £1934 – full details here.

See Fujifilm’s press release below for full details of how to buy the Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition in the UK.

Related links:

From Fujifilm:

FUJIFILM UK announces X100VI Limited Edition digital camera ballot

21 March 2024

Due to unprecedented demand for the FUJIFILM X100VI Limited Edition digital camera, Fujifilm has announced that the 110 cameras allocated to the UK will be placed into a special ballot, ensuring that all customers have a fair chance to purchase when the product goes on sale on 6 April 2024. Just 1,934 units of the camera have been manufactured for sale worldwide.

The ballot will open at 8.00am on 25 March 2024 and close at 8.00am on 27 March 2024. Anyone wishing to enter the ballot should be signed up to the Fujifilm-X.com UK mailing list prior to the ballot opening (at https://cloud.xgfx-europe.fujifilm.com/subscribe) and then visit the ballot link emailed to them on 25 March, where they can register their details during this period.

The 110 randomly selected successful entrants will be notified by email on 2 April 2024. They will then be invited to purchase their X100VI Limited Edition in person at the FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden, London, at an exclusive event on Saturday 6 April 2024. They will be given 24 hours to confirm their purchase request from time of notification.

Theo Georghiades, general manager at Fujifilm UK, explained, “Interest in this camera has been extraordinary – possibly the most coveted model we have ever released. We’ve taken note from the sale of the X100VI Limited Edition from other Fujifilm subsidiaries around the world, and we believe this is the most appropriate way to make sure that customers in the UK will have a fair opportunity to own this very special limited model.”

To ensure a fair system to all, each camera will be recorded by its limited-edition number and serial number and registered to the individual customer. Customers will be asked to bring along photo ID and proof of address when collecting their camera. Payments will need to be made on the collection day itself. The UK price will be £1,934 including VAT.

Full terms and conditions for the ballot will be available on the ballot website. This link will be released to subscribers by email at 8.00am on 25 March 2024.

Fujifilm X100VI limited editions features. Image: Fujifilm

About the FUJIFILM X100VI Limited Edition

The X100VI Limited Edition model is being released to celebrate Fujifilm’s 90th anniversary year in 2024, with just 1,934 units available worldwide. These limited-edition models are individually numbered and delivered in a special box with strap, soft release button and history cards. The camera body is engraved with the original Fujifilm corporate brand logo from 1934, along with the unique serial number.