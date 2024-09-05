Honor has announced that the Honor Magic V3, its flagship foldable smartphone, is coming to global costumers at the 2024 IFA consumer technology show in Berlin. The Magic V3 was first released in China earlier this year in July.

Featuring a dome-shaped octagonal camera module, the Honor Magic V3 has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 40MP Ultra-wide Camera. The Magic V3 offers a host of AI-enabled photography features like Honor AI Motion Sensing as well as the Honor AI Portrait Engine for portrait enhancement.

Boasting a 9.2m folded thickness and weighing just 226g, the Magic V3 is said to be the ‘world’s thinnest inward foldable smartphone’ by Honor, while having a 5150mAh battery that supports 66W Wired and 50W Wireless Honor SuperCharge. The phone also incorporates AI tools like AI Eraser through a collaboration with Google Cloud.

Honor has announced the Magic V3 has already worked its way into the Guinness Book of Records – albeit indirectly. US card-stacking king Bryan Berg, who’s well-known worldwide for building unfeasibly tall houses of cards, successfully constructed a 54-story card tower with the ‘sleek and lightweight’ Magic V3 perched on top. The Iggy Pop-lookalike now holds the record for the tallest card tower built in eight hours.

The Honor Magic V3 will be available to buy from the Honor website and retailers starting at £1699 from 5 September in three colourways: Reddish Brown, Green and Black. It won’t be coming to the US.

Honor Magic V3 new AI features

The AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from your photos.

Face to Face Translation, which offers real-time translation during conversations.

Honor Notes Multi-language Live Translation, which translate notes and documents on the phone into multiple languages.

Honor has also shared more details of the new AI-based Magic Portal, whereby the Magic V3 makes ‘tailored recommendations’ to the user via two floating apps.

In addition, Honor has announced new AI-based eye-tracking technology for its smartphones. It claims this is an industry first, enabling users to open notifications and apps simply by looking at the screen. We assume this will also be a big selling point of the Honor Magic V3 and it will be interesting to see how it works with the cameras and other photography features.

Unboxing the Honor Magic V3

