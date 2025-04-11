

Honor announced a new addition to its budget smartphone lineup, the Honor 400 Lite is filled with AI features, a 108MP main camera and a dedicated AI Camera Button. The latter is, according to Honor, the first of its kind for an Android smartphone, providing quick and easy access not just to camera and video controls but to Google Lens, Gemini, AI Motion Sensing Capture, and retouching features like AI Eraser and Outpainting.



Designed for photography enthusiasts, with a one-second press you can launch the camera, with another quick press capture a photo, or by holding down record video. The main 108MP camera has an f/1.75 maximum aperture, making it ideal for low light and night photography. The AI Motion Sensing Capture mode detects fast movement and automatically adjusts frame rate, whereas the new Moving Photo mode captures 3-second HD dynamic photos.



In stark contrast to the headline-grabbing main camera, the second camera is a 5MP Wide-angle & Depth unit, and you get a 16MP front camera for selfies with a handy light. The Honor 400 Lite comes equipped with three specialised portrait modes, Environmental, Classic and Close-up, which cater for various focal lengths. You can also access AI Portrait Magic Retouching with AI Eraser and Outpainting through the camera button.

It has a modern design and weighs only 171g despite the generously sized 6.7-inch 3500 nits AMOLED display that covers nearly the entire front. The layout of the two cameras and flash unit at the back is reminiscent of the iPhone design.

The Honor 400 Lite 5G (256GB) will be available on honor.com/uk from the 22nd of April for £249.99.

The HONOR 400 Lite 5G will be available for United Kingdom customers of EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Argos, Currys, Amazon and Very in Spring 2025, together with Republic of Ireland customers of Three and Harvey Norman.

The Honor 400 Lite will be available in three colours, Marrs Green, Velvet Grey and Velvet Black. Image: Honor/AP

