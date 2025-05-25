Peter Travers compares Canon camera prices from the past 20 years to find out if we’re being ripped off or getting a pretty good deal in 2025

With new pro full-frame cameras priced around £4500 these days, which is a big chunk of anyone’s budget, it begs the question – are these price tags justified when compared to what you were paying 10, 20 years ago for a new camera?

To find out, I’ve looked back in time and compared older Canon EOS cameras’ launch prices to new camera prices of today. As a Canon professional photographer, and former editor of the No.1 Canon magazine, I’ve used every EOS 5-series camera from the 5D to R5 Mark II, and still shoot today with a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS R5.

So, to keep things fair and on a level playing field for this price comparison, I’ve focused on the very popular Canon EOS 5D to EOS R5 series cameras, from 2005 to 2025.

I’ll be honest – I initially set out to prove that new camera prices are extortionate, however on further investigation, it’s interesting how camera prices were actually relatively high over 20 years ago, and when you now compare the original EOS 5D’s price (with inflation) to the EOS R5… the results are surprising!

Canon EOS 5D Mark II with 50mm f1.8 lens (AP)

The price of an EOS 5D when launched in 2005 was £2539. Adding on inflation, the 5D would cost £4423 today in 2025. Now let’s look at the newer Canon EOS R5 mirrorless prices in comparison. The original, ground-breaking Canon EOS R5 was released in July 2020 with an RRP launch price of £4199 – interestingly the inflation over those past four years (during the global pandemic and various lockdowns) says it’s equal to a whopping £5,255 approx. today! Although on Canon’s online store the EOS R5 is ‘only’ £3799 today.

The latest EOS 5-series camera is the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, released in August 2024 with an RRP of £4499. And this is the price of the camera still today whether buying it directly from Canon or via online sellers like WEX.

Compared to the Canon EOS 5D’s inflated price of £4423 in 2025, it makes the EOS R5 Mark II actually very good value at £4499 – especially considering all the incredible new AI technology and autofocus modes packed inside.

It’s unfair to put a 2005 EOS 5D head-to-head with a 2024 EOS R5 Mark II, but I can’t resist – 12.8MP vs 45MP, 3fps vs 30 fps, 9 AF points vs Dual Pixel Intelligent AF with Action Priority AF and Eye Control AF… I’ll stop now.

These are the body-only RRP prices and year of launch in newest to oldest cameras:

Adding on inflation (using the Bank Of England inflation calculator) the equivalent prices would be as of 2025. So perhaps when looking at today’s camera prices, we should look at what’s on offer, and how much we get, compared to what we used to get.

