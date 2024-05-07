Hasselblad has announced the new XCD 25mm F2.5 V lens, which gives the equivalent to a full-frame 20mm focal length. The lens has a bright f2.5 aperture, as well as a push/pull AF/MF focusing ring, and a customisable control ring.

The lens has been designed to meet the resolution needed for 100MP cameras, like the recently reviewed CFV 100C, and promises to give sharp details results from the centre to the edge. It’s designed to suppress colour dispersion aka chromatic aberration.

Hasselblad say it is ideal for “for urban nightscape photography, night street photography, natural landscapes, astrophotography, and low light indoor portraits.”

Hasselblad XCD 25mm F2.5 V lens front. Image: Hasselblad

Like other recent Hasselblad lenses, it features an upgraded 10-blade leaf shutter unit, which is also found in the XCD28P, XCD38V, XCD55V, and XCD90V. This new shutter unit allows for faster exposures, and previous lenses used a 4-blade design.

The lens is compatible with all of Hasselblad’s mirrorless medium format cameras, including the 907X & CFV 100C, as well as the X2D 100C, X1D II 50C, X1D-50c, and 907X&CFV II 50C.

The lens is available to order with a price of $3699 (USD), or 4199 EUR.

At a glance:

25mm focal length (20mm equivalent)

f/2.5-f/32 aperture range

13 elements in 10 groups

4 aspherical elements, 3 extra low dispersion elements

25cm minimum focus diameter

72mm filter thread

105x75mm (length/diameter)

1/4000s faster sync speed

592g weight

Hasselblad XCD 25mm F2.5 V lens with CFV 100C. Image: Hasselblad

From Hasselblad: Hasselblad Introduces the XCD 2,5/25V, A Wide-Angle Lens for Night Photography

The XCD 2,5/25V is the widest-angle lens in the Hasselblad XCD Versatile (V) series lenses. It has a 20mm full-frame equivalent focal length and a maximum aperture of f/2,5. With its expansive view and large aperture, the XCD 2,5/25V was designed for turning nocturnal cityscapes, starry skies, and indoor portraits into extraordinary captures.

Its wide-angle focal length encompasses a wealth of scenic elements, providing photographers with ample space and composition. The f/2,5 large aperture, coupled with its excellent optical performance, ensures rich highlights and shadows are captured within every frame, even at dusk or after dark.

The XCD 2,5/25V features an optical structure of thirteen elements in ten groups, including four aspherical elements and three ED elements, meeting the high-resolution requirements of 100-megapixel sensors. This ensures images are sharp and crisp from the centre to the edges while effectively suppressing chromatic dispersion.

The optical quality of the lens is also showcased by its robust close-up capabilities. With a 25cm minimum focusing distance and 1:5:8 magnification, its large aperture accentuates close ups, enhancing the expressiveness of subjects like gourmet dishes and flowers.

As part of the Hasselblad XCD V lens series, the design of the XCD 2,5/25V is known for integrating user-friendly functionality with elegance, in both its aesthetics and control. Enhancing the elegance is an engraved “V” insignia on the lens, with the “H” logo engraved on both the focus and control rings.

Hasselblad XCD 25mm F2.5 V lens with X2D 100C. Image: Hasselblad

With a gentle push-pull of the focus ring, photographers can quickly switch between AF and MF modes. ‌In MF mode, intuitive scale marks on the lens keep focus distance and depth of field at a clear glance, enabling precise focus control. Functions such as aperture, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation can be customised on the control ring, serving as an extension of the camera, allowing users to capture the perfect moment with ease.

The XCD 2,5/25V is equipped with a linear stepping motor and a smaller, lighter focusing lens group, providing a quick and responsive focusing experience when paired with Hasselblad X or V system cameras that support PDAF.

The lens adopts a large-diameter leaf shutter module with a shutter speed of up to 1/4000s. This enables both global shutter and flash synchronisation at all speeds.

The XCD 2,5/25V lens is priced at $3,699 USD / 4,199 EUR and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide. For more information about the XCD 2,5/25V, visit www.hasselblad.com.

