Hasselblad have announced the six winners of their Hasselblad Masters 2023 competition! The biannual competition was open to professionals, amateurs, emerging talent, and photographers under 21 years old – a record-breaking 85,000 images were submitted by photographers worldwide.

Each winner receives the title of “Hasselblad Master,” a Hasselblad 100-megapixel mirrorless medium format camera, two XCD Series lenses and a creative fund of EUR 5,000. As well as the opportunity to participate in a collaborative project with Hasselblad.

From Hasselblad: Hasselblad is excited to announce the six category winners in the Hasselblad Masters 2023 competition. The 2023 categories included Landscape, Architecture, Portrait, Art, Street and Project//21. The competition welcomed submissions from renowned industry professionals, emerging talents and photographers under the age of 21.

Each winner obtains the coveted title of “Hasselblad Master,” and receives their own Hasselblad 100-megapixel mirrorless medium format camera, two XCD Series lenses and an expanded creative fund of EUR 5,000. They will participate in a collaborative project with Hasselblad, and have the opportunity to be published in the commemorative Hasselblad Masters book and digitally on all Hasselblad channels.

Opening in December 2023, the biannual competition received a record-breaking 85,000 images submitted by photographers worldwide, marking a 35% increase in entries compared to the 2021 competition.

Hasselblad Masters is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions. The winners are judged on their photographic ability, creativity and technique. They are chosen through a combination of public vote and a professional grand jury composed of internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts.

Stefan Jensen, Photographer and Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair, commented, “Being a jury member for this year’s Hasselblad Masters competition has been an exciting and challenging process, as the high level of quality in submissions made selection difficult. A word that comes to mind when looking at the winning contributions is sensemaking. All but one category featured photographs in their original definition – a subject in front of the camera. They range from documentary to staged images and collages, but what they have in common is that they are a reflection of reality. This competition’s photographers open doors for viewers to understand and make sense of their surroundings, demonstrating the strength of the photographic image in contemporary times.”

Hasselblad Masters 2023 category winners:

Landscape: Weimin Chu | China

Series: Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window

Landscape Winner: Weimin Chu (China), “Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window” © Weimin Chu

The images by Weimin Chu capture traditional landscapes integrated with modern developments in China. Chu creates a frame within a frame, connecting the carriage interior with the outside landscape, inviting us to journey alongside the photographer through landscapes and time.

“These landscapes with a sense of humanity send me on a trip across various locations. The color pallet is soft and refined, and intensely balanced,” says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member.

Architecture: Tiina Itkonen | Finland

Series: Home

Architecture Winner: Tiina Itkonen Image (Finland), Series: Home © Tiina Itkonen

Tiina Itkonen’s series documents the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families, who live in small wooden houses in remote parts of East and North West Greenland. Her images exemplify resilience and ingenuity in extreme conditions.

“What I love about this series is its freedom to let the building live in a space. There’s a softness to the pallet which reflects the simple architecture on a quiet landscape,” says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member.

Portrait: Panji Indra Permana | Indonesia

Series: Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta

Portrait Winner: Panji Indra Permana (Indonesia), Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta © Panji Indra Permana

Panji Indra Permana’s project, ‘The Cyclist Portrait,’ began in 2020, documenting Indonesia’s cycling trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially focused on lifestyle portraits, it evolved to highlight those who rely on bicycles for their livelihoods and those who sell them. Historically, bikes in Indonesia were a symbol of privilege, owned by officials, aristocrats and wealthy merchants. Through his work, Permana promotes a healthier lifestyle and a greener planet.

“By using a backdrop and flash, the photographer plays on the historical aspects of studio photography, bringing out elements reminiscent of historical paintings,” says Stefan Jensen, Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair.

Art: Jan Pypers | Belgium

Series: Diorama

Art Winner Jan Pypers (Belgium), Diorama © Jan Pypers

Jan Pypers’ series explores humans lost bond with nature, inspired by traditional dioramas and modern representation. By blending reality with surrealism, Pypers creates images that evoke curiosity and intrigue. It urges reconnection with and respect for the natural world.

“The photographer skillfully balances what looks like a documentary scene with added elements that make us question their reality,” says Stefan Jensen, Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair.

Street: Tom Pitts | United Kingdom

Series: The Commute

Street Winner: Tom Pitts (United Kingdom) Series: The Commute © Tom Pitts

Tom Pitts’ series captures the unspoken emotions of strangers in transit, photographed at bus stops in England. “I wanted to capture and share the stories and moments that take place every day during people’s commutes, and the underlying beauty that passes us by,” says Pitts.

“The artist has captured moments that create a poignancy and narrative, essential to successful Street Photography,” says Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member.

Project // 21: Efraïm Baaijens | Netherlands

Series: Tiny Titans

Project // 21 Winner: Efraïm Baaijens (Netherlands), Series: Tiny Titans © Efraïm Baaijens

Efraïm Baaijens’ micro images capture the extraordinary beauty and detail of the insect world. “Let’s marvel at these tiny faces and remember to respect all life forms, no matter how small. Insects are vital to our ecosystem, pollinating plants and maintaining balance in nature. You don’t have to travel far to witness nature’s wonders—just step outside and look closely,” says Baaijens.

“Beautifully executed, we’re drawn into believing these insects have character and what they might be ‘thinking,” commented Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member.

Hasselblad Masters 2023 Grand Jury

• Stefan Jensen (Jury Chair) – Photographer and Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation

• Andy Saunders – Senior Vice President at Getty Images

• Anne Farrar – Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic

• Aya Musa – Senior Curator at Foam

• Jianguo Feng Professor – Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University

• Kirstie Johnstone – Creative Production Partner at AMV BBDO

• Maria Svarbova – Hasselblad Master 2018

• Marine Merindol – Global Director of Strategy and Operations at Magnum Photos

About Hasselblad Masters

Since it was established in 2001, the Hasselblad Masters competition has been dedicated to providing a platform for extraordinary photographers worldwide. The Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious art competitions, giving professional photographers the chance to make their mark in the world of photography.

Further reading:

