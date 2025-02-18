Sponsored. While the forthcoming Photography and Video show is a great chance to get your hands on the hottest new mirrorless cameras and lenses, there are lots of other great exhibitors present, catering for lots of different aspects of photography.

A good example is fine-art paper supplier, Hahnemühle, who will be present at The Photography and Video Show for its duration (March 8-11th). This year, Hahnemühle is sponsoring the Behind the Lens stage, bringing together photography enthusiasts, professionals and print experts for a unique opportunity to learn, network, and experience the latest in digital fine-art printing.

Highlights include:

Gabrielle Motola – From Screen to Print: Mastering Colour Grading for Printing (Saturday, 8th March, 12:35pm, plus Meet the Expert 1.30-2.30pm)

Gabrielle will guide you through the practical steps of transforming beautifully graded digital images into attractive physical prints. Using Canon printers and Hahnemühle Digital FineArt paper, this talk is perfect for photographers of all levels looking to create gallery-quality FineArt prints.

Dr. Andy Gotts – Iconography: Capturing Timeless Portraits (Sunday, 9th March, 12:35pm, plus Meet the Expert 1.30-2.30pm)

Join celebrity photographer Dr. Andy Gotts for an engaging talk on his iconic portraits, featuring such big-name subjects as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, and Kate Moss.

Francesco Gola – Crafting the Perfect Long Exposure Seascape in Print (Monday, 10th March, 2:00pm, plus Meet the Expert 3-4pm)

Italian travel and landscape photographer Francesco Gola will share his vision for capturing and printing stunning long exposure seascapes on Hahnemühle papers.

Calvin Chinthaka – Creating Your Photography Portfolio in Print (Tuesday, 11th March, 10:20am, plus Meet the Expert 11.30-12.30am)

Calvin’s session will delve into the art of curating a compelling print portfolio. Discover tips on layout design, paper selection, and strategies for tailoring your portfolio to meet the expectations of clients, galleries, and collectors.

The Meet the Experts sessions have been introduced for the first time this year, giving you the chance to engage informally with the speakers after their sessions. You can bring along your prints, ask questions, and receive personalised advice on Hahnemühle Digital FineArt papers – so it’s a unique opportunity to receive feedback on your work directly from the experts.

Learn from Joel Grimes, and win a signed print!

In addition, Joel Grimes, an Adobe Photoshop Feature Artist and Canon Legend Elite Photographer, will be giving talks and capturing live portraits at the Adobe stand. Following his stage appearance, his stunning images, including Malory Blenheim Palace and Harley Magic Beach Hotel, will be printed on archival Hahnemühle Digital FineArt papers. This will showcase the exceptional quality achievable through the collaboration of Canon and Adobe.

Don’t miss this great chance to learn from top photographer Joel Grimes

Be sure to visit the Behind the Lens stage from 16:15 to 16:45, on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (excluding Tuesday) to experience live printing on the finest Hahnemühle Digital FineArt papers. There’s also the chance to win a beautiful A3 print signed by Joel at each session.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet Joel Grimes in person, gain insights into his creative process, and witness the beautiful process of photography and Digital Fine Art printing.

In addition to the print giveaway on Saturday, Sunday and Monday visitors to the Behind The Lens stage in association with Hahnemühle can also have their images printed on Hahnemühle papers for a small fee throughout the show.

Don’t miss the Hahnemühle stand too

Hahnemühle will also have its own stand, where you can check out the latest additions to the company’s range, including the Digital FineArt Collection Bamboo Gloss Baryta and Photo Range Sustainable Photo Satin. These papers reflect Hahnemühle’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility without compromising on quality or archival standards.

For a full list of where to buy Hahnemühle’s papers in the UK, click here.

Save money on your ticket to The Photography and Video Show

