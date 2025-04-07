Buying a new or used mirrorless camera or DSLR from an independent specialist retailer makes a lot of sense – you will get more personalised service, and you can save a ton of money by buying carefully checked used gear.

London Camera Exchange (LCE) is a well-known retailer who’s been in business for nearly 70 years, providing high quality service and keen prices. LCE has now announced its first South West Photo Show to be held at the Exeter Corn Exchange on Saturday, 24th May.

LCE is a regular at photo shows and is noted for its great deals and show specials

Visitors can explore an extensive range of photography and video equipment from Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Sigma and Panasonic Lumix, and benefit from exclusive show deals and offers across cameras, lenses and accessories. You can also attend free seminars and demos from industry leaders and expert photographers.

Confirmed speakers at LCE South West Photo Show

Jack Lodge – Landscape Photographer

Hannah Couzens – Portrait Photographer

Glyn Dewis – Content Creator, Portrait Photographer

Ellie Rothnie – Wildlife Photographer

Luke Davis – Travel Photographer

Gavin Hoey – Photography educator and YouTube presenter, who will be running product demonstrations and shoots throughout the show

Wildlife expert Ellie Rothnie is amongst the list of inspiring speakers

It costs just £5 to attend, which is reimbursed with any purchase at the show.

May is a great month for photography events, as Amateur Photographer’s Festival of Outdoor Photography also takes place at the end of the month (May 30 to June 1st). Get your discounted early bird tickets here.

Don’t miss our buying used camera tips here.

From LCE (edited)

London Camera Exchange (LCE) has announced the first ever LCE South West Photo Show, which will take place at Exeter Corn Exchange on Saturday 24 May 2025.

This new exhibition will give photography and video enthusiasts and professionals the opportunity to try an extensive range of equipment from major industry brands including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Sigma and Lumix, and benefit from exclusive show deals and offers across cameras, lenses and accessories.

Attendees will also have the chance – at no extra charge – to register for ticketed seminars and talks with highly-acclaimed photographers and video specialists, to learn about a wide range of genres, techniques, industry insights and career tips. Places at these presentations are limited so guests are encouraged to register online when purchasing their entry ticket.

Furthermore, visitors can take advantage of in-depth product demonstrations and explore cutting-edge innovations with hands-on workshops in the Brand Demonstration Room.



In addition to testing new camera gear, visitors will be able to browse the stunning award-winning images from the LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 competition, which will be on display at the show. There will also be refreshments served in the welcoming venue foyer, where attendees can network with fellow creators.

Entry costs just £5 per person, which will be reimbursed at the show if customers purchase any item over £5 from LCE on the day.

Lee Harasyn, managing director of LCE, commented, ‘The South West Photo Show is the ultimate one-day celebration of photography, filmmaking and content creation, tailored for enthusiasts, hobbyists and professionals alike.

Visitors will be able to discover the latest in technology, gain expert insights and connect with the photography community in the heart of the South West. In addition to experiencing the latest kit, attendees will have the chance to book photography seminars led by industry leaders and creative experts, sharing their journeys and best practices. It’s a superb opportunity for photographers and filmmakers to expand their knowledge and benefit from some excellent cost-savings at the same time.’







