GoPro has announced the new GoPro Hero12 Black, designed to support HDR video recording at 5.3K, give double the battery life of the GoPro Hero11 Black, as well as support wireless audio through Bluetooth. The price remains the same as the previous camera’s RRP, at $399 / £399, making it one of the cheaper vlogging cameras available.

The camera supports widescreen or vertical video recording, thanks to the almost square image sensor, which is the same as found in the Hero11 Black. Video resolutions include 5.3K at 60fps, as well as 10-bit 4K video at up to 120fps. When recording Full HD video, you can use HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilisation, which has been updated.

GoPro Hero12 Black with bike mount – the GoPro Hero12 remains compatible with GoPro’s wide range of accessories. Photo: GoPro

HDR video recording can be recorded at resolutions including 5.3K and 4K, and the camera also supports HDR photos. Photos can be taken at an impressive 27MP resolution.

Improved battery life now means you can record up to 70 minutes of continuous video at 5.3K 60p, and even longer when recording Full HD video.

The GoPro Hero12 Black can be pre-ordered from GoPro.com, with the global release being 13 September. The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini remains on the market, and is priced at a lower price of just $299 / £299.

