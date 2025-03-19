Google has announced the new Pixel 9A – an entry-level phone in the Pixel range, it updates the 8A, and is introduced with a price of $499 / £499, making it less than the RRP of the previous model, but with a new main camera module, with a 48MP sensor, and brighter f/1.7 aperture, compared to the 64MP sensor found on the Pixel 8A. Google say this new camera unit gives better performance than the 64MP camera in the 8A. The ultra-wide and selfie cameras are both 13MP units, with the ultra-wide camera now featuring auto-focus, enabling macro photography. The phone is due to be available from April, in four different colour options (Peony aka pink, Iris aka pale purple, Obsidian aka black and Porcelain aka cream), and comes with a larger, brighter 6.3inch screen, a larger 5100mAh battery, as well as offering 7 years of updates.

Google Pixel 9A at a glance

48MP wide-angle, f/1.7, 25mm equivalent, OIS, CLAF, 4K 60p

13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 14mm equivalent, (120°), 4K 30p

13MP selfie camera, f/2.2, 21mm equivalent, 4K 30p, fixed focus

6.3inch FullHD pOLED 60-120Hz screen, 2700nits peak brightness

Battery: 5100mAh (23W charging, 7.5W wireless)

Android 15, IP68 rating

7 years of OS/Security/Feature updates

8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Google Pixel 9a in Peony / Hot Pink – Image: Google

Google’s phones are well known for offering impressive hybrid digital zoom, so the lack of a telephoto camera can partly be excused, as Pixel phones are capable of offering up to 2-3x zoom that often looks as good as a real telephoto zoom, and the improvements to battery life, screen, and build quality will be welcome additions to this wallet friendly phone. The improvements made to the ultra-wide angle camera are also welcome, with auto-focus enabling close-up macro photography. The Google Pixel 8A was introduced with an RRP of $549 / £569.

