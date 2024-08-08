Tripods may seem a bit of a burden in this age of superb image stabilisation and nifty gimbals for video recording, but they still come in handy for ensuring sharp shots when taking long-exposure images – particularly with landscape and night photography.

Lightweight travel tripods in particular remain popular, and although Manfrotto has left it quite late to announce a new range for the summer, better late than never.

The Manfrotto BeFree range is well established, and the company has now announced three new BeFree travel tripods – a full Arca-compatible model, a hybrid model for creators wanting to capture both photos and videos, and for the first time, a standalone tripod leg option that can be paired with your preferred tripod head.

The new Manfrotto BeFree range of travel tripods





Befree Advanced AS (Aluminium £172.95, Carbon £250.95)

This higher-end model (above) enables users to mount different accessories such as a L bracket, camera cage or telephoto lens collar mount, without needing a QR plate interface. Fully Arca-compatible.





Befree GT PRO 3-Way (Aluminium £285.95, Carbon £372.95)

This hybrid tripod is aimed at users who want to shoot both stills and video. It features a levelling column and 3-Way head with fluid pan and tilt movements for both vertical and landscape video capture.

Befree GT PRO tripod legs (Aluminium £172.95, Carbon £259.95)

Designed for studio work the Befree GT tripod legs can be matched with your tripod head of choice.

Available now from Manfrotto retailers.

