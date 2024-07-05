Sony camera enthusiasts, listen up! We’ve found the Sony A7 III (body-only) available to buy for just £999 with a £300 cashback at London Camera Exchange (LCE). Additionally, it is currently in stock for free delivery. The camera is usually priced at the LCE website at £1399 and is already being sold with a discount of £100.
While Sony’s A7R models focus on resolution, and the A7S models on low-light video and the A9 models on speed, its entry-level A7 series cameras (including the A7 III) have quietly gone about the business of being some of the best full-frame all-rounders on the market.
*This offer is available until 31 July 2024.
Sony A7 III Key Features:
- Full-Frame Body
- 24MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor
- BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI
- 693-Point Hybrid AF System
- UHD 4K30p Video with HLG & S-Log3 Gammas
- 2.36m-Dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF
- 3.0″ 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
- 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilisation
- ISO 204800 and 10fps Burst Shooting
- Built-In Wi-Fi and NFC, Dual SD Slots
- USB Type-C Port, Weather-Sealed Design
Looking for a lens? Check out our best Sony lenses roundup.
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
