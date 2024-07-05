Sony camera enthusiasts, listen up! We’ve found the Sony A7 III (body-only) available to buy for just £999 with a £300 cashback at London Camera Exchange (LCE). Additionally, it is currently in stock for free delivery. The camera is usually priced at the LCE website at £1399 and is already being sold with a discount of £100.

While Sony’s A7R models focus on resolution, and the A7S models on low-light video and the A9 models on speed, its entry-level A7 series cameras (including the A7 III) have quietly gone about the business of being some of the best full-frame all-rounders on the market.

*This offer is available until 31 July 2024.

Sony A7 III Key Features:

Full-Frame Body

24MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI

693-Point Hybrid AF System

UHD 4K30p Video with HLG & S-Log3 Gammas

2.36m-Dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF

3.0″ 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilisation

ISO 204800 and 10fps Burst Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi and NFC, Dual SD Slots

USB Type-C Port, Weather-Sealed Design

Looking for a lens? Check out our best Sony lenses roundup.

