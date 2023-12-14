Are you looking to get professional portraits of yourself to add to your LinkedIn profile, to enhance your personal brand or build your confidence? Fujifilm has announced a new professional headshot service at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden in London, UK.
The hour-long headshot sessions with Fujifilm’s expert photographers are divided into 30 minutes of shooting six distinct digital professional headshots and 30 minutes of editing and finalising. Additionally, you can choose between Corporate or Acting/Talent headshots. You get your retouched photos at the end of your session on a USB and there is an option available to print your headshots using Fujifilm’s photo lab, making it easy for you to access and share them with potential employers, clients, or agents.
Headshot sessions can now be booked online at the Fujifilm House of Photography website for £99 with up to 10% off with the code HEADSHOTS10 and TALENT10.
Fujifilm professional headshot service
FUJIFILM House of Photography
8-9 Long Acre
Covent Garden
London
WC2E 9LH
Opening hours
Monday – Wednesday: 11am – 7pm
Thursday – Saturday: 11am – 8pm
Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
