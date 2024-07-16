If you are looking to move from an APS-C to a full-frame camera, there’s a money-saving Amazon Prime Day deal on the Sony Alpha 7 II with Sony 28-70 mm f/3.5-5.6 Zoom lens.

Customers in the UK can now bag the Sony Alpha 7II with this reasonably fast lens for £769, down from £1,008 – a tempting saving of 24%!

Sony Alpha A7 II in hand. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Sony Alpha 7 II key features

Although this camera is nearly a decade old, you are still getting a lot of imaging power, particularly for stills shooting, and for this price, you could also use it as a back-up.

24-million-pixel, full frame CMOS sensor

1200-zone metering system

ISO 50-25,600 sensitivity range

0.5inch, 2.4-million-dot EVF

117 AF points (phase-detection AF) 25 AF points (Contrast-Detect AF)

3in, 1,228k-dot LCD screen

