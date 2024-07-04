The Pixii Max, a new 24.5-megapixel full-frame digital rangefinder camera, has been launched by French company Pixii, adding to the list of options for photographers wanting to shoot in full frame rather than APS-C

Greatly adding to the Pixii Max’s appeal is its ability to take Leica M-mount lenses, handy for M lens owners if they fancy trying something different (or find themselves currently without an M-mount body).

The new Pixii Max

Pixii Max key features

New 24.5MP full-frame sensor: Pixii claims the new sensor delivers ‘exceptional dynamic range surpassing even its top-ranked predecessors. Photographers will appreciate the familiar feel of the 24×36 sensor paired with their rangefinder lenses of choice.’

Wide-angle viewfinder: the new optical viewfinder features high-index optical glass and multi-coated anti-reflective surfaces. The new design features ‘comfortable’ frame lines for 35mm lenses, while offering a wide field of view, up to 28mm. There are also indicators in the optical viewfinder to help nail the desired exposure.

Native monochrome: the Pixii Max is ccapable of producing native monochrome files.

Based on a modern 64-bit platform to boost performance and connectivity and facilitate updates.

Available in black and space grey, with a launch price of 3,999 euros (£3,385) with 32GB of internal storage, or 4,249 euros (£3596) for 128GB of storage.

Pixii will continue to produce and develop its APS-C camera, the Pixii +. The new Pixii Max is available to pre-order from Friday, July 5th, and details can be found here. Further details on the camera as we get them.

