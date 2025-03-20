It’s a common gripe that while mirrorless cameras started off as being lighter and more compact than bulky DSLRs, they have been putting on a lot of weight recently.

A full-frame mirrorless camera that bucks this bulky trend is the Canon EOS R8; despite only weighing 461g, it’s got a powerful 24.2MP full-frame sensor and you can now get it at a great price with this Amazon deal ($1299).

As we said in our original review, the Canon EOS R8 ‘delivers great images shot after shot… I’m sure many Canon users will be delighted with it.’ Our reviewer added that ‘while the EOS R8 isn’t aimed at advanced users, if you’re willing to dive in and change a few menu settings, configure the C modes, set up a My Menu, and customise the Q menu, it can be made to work quite well.’

Canon has placed the 24MP sensor from the EOS R6 Mark II in a simpler, cheaper body. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Canon EOS R8 key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot, 0.7x EVF

3in fully articulated LCD

So it's a great budget full-frame mirrorless camera choice at this price.