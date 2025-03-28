One of the highlights of the recent Amazon Spring Sale is the hefty discount on the Panasonic Lumix S5II, a full frame mirrorless camera that is just as happy recording high-quality video as taking high-quality stills.

You can now get this highly capable ‘hybrid camera’ for $1497.99.

There is also a great Amazon UK deal, with the ticket on the Panasonic Lumix S5II slashed to a very tempting £1499.

As we said in our original review, the Panasonic Lumix S5II is a ‘a delight to use with really helpful menu innovations, controls and features. With great video too, these are great achievements in a compact camera.’

Panasonic has made a serious competitor to other models in a similar price bracket. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Panasonic Lumix S5II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30 fps shooting

C4K 60p / 6K 30p video recording

5-axis in-body stabilisation

3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

While content creators who want to record high-quality video as well as stills can find cheaper options, the Panasonic is a really good buy at this price. Indeed, it’s almost as cheap new as buying second hand! The Panasonic Lumix S5II has tons of power and versatility so it is not a camera you will outgrow quickly.

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to other great vlogging cameras.