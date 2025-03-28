One of the highlights of the recent Amazon Spring Sale is the hefty discount on the Panasonic Lumix S5II, a full frame mirrorless camera that is just as happy recording high-quality video as taking high-quality stills.
You can now get this highly capable ‘hybrid camera’ for $1497.99.
There is also a great Amazon UK deal, with the ticket on the Panasonic Lumix S5II slashed to a very tempting £1499.
As we said in our original review, the Panasonic Lumix S5II is a ‘a delight to use with really helpful menu innovations, controls and features. With great video too, these are great achievements in a compact camera.’
Panasonic Lumix S5II key features
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- ISO 100-51,200 (standard)
- Up to 30 fps shooting
- C4K 60p / 6K 30p video recording
- 5-axis in-body stabilisation
- 3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder
- 3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD
While content creators who want to record high-quality video as well as stills can find cheaper options, the Panasonic is a really good buy at this price. Indeed, it’s almost as cheap new as buying second hand! The Panasonic Lumix S5II has tons of power and versatility so it is not a camera you will outgrow quickly.
See below for more great deals and check out our guide to other great vlogging cameras.