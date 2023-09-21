Fujifilm have released the Fujifilm Instax Pal as part of their Instax range, which includes some the best instant cameras and printers. This camera is notably a very small 4.9MP all-digital camera.

There are already hybrid digital and analogue cameras in the Instax range, but unlike the Instax Mini Evo, which works like a digital camera but also allows you to print selected photos in Instax Mini film, the Instax Pal is a digital camera that connects to an Instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer to print photos.

The Instax Pal will be available to buy in October for $199.95 (with printer and 10-pack of Instax Mini film)/ £89.99-£104.99 (printer sold separately).

Fujifilm Instax Pal key features:

4.9MP camera

Up to 50 images with built-in storage

1 USB-C port

1 Micro SD slot

Approx. 350 shots on a charge

Bundle includes camera, printer, downloadable app; uses Instax Mini film

$199.95

