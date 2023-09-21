Fujifilm have released the Fujifilm Instax Pal as part of their Instax range, which includes some the best instant cameras and printers. This camera is notably a very small 4.9MP all-digital camera.
There are already hybrid digital and analogue cameras in the Instax range, but unlike the Instax Mini Evo, which works like a digital camera but also allows you to print selected photos in Instax Mini film, the Instax Pal is a digital camera that connects to an Instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer to print photos.
The Instax Pal will be available to buy in October for $199.95 (with printer and 10-pack of Instax Mini film)/ £89.99-£104.99 (printer sold separately).
Fujifilm Instax Pal key features:
- 4.9MP camera
- Up to 50 images with built-in storage
- 1 USB-C port
- 1 Micro SD slot
- Approx. 350 shots on a charge
- Bundle includes camera, printer, downloadable app; uses Instax Mini film
- $199.95
Related content:
- How to get started in film photography
- New Polaroid I-2 high-end instant camera
- Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame film camera released
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Review
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.