The Instax Pal, Fujifilm’s golf ball-sized all-digital camera in the Instax instant camera range, is now available to buy for half price. Its usual price of £89.99 has been cut to only £44.99 when bought with any Instax Link printer on the Fujifilm Instax UK website.

Like the popular Instax Mini Evo, the Instax Pal sports a 4.9MP sensor but unlike the Mini Evo, it does not print photos. Instead, it connects to any of Instax’s instant photo printers – available for mini, square and wide print sizes – to print selected images.

This promotion ends on 15 April 2024.

Fujifilm Instax Pal at a glance:

4.9MP camera

Pocket-sized body

Can connect with mini, square and wide Instax Link printers

$199.95 (bundle including Mini Instax Link printer and pack of film)

£89.99 (no printer included; Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue), £104.99 (Gem Black)

instax.com

Printing Instax mini prints taken with Instax Pal using a smartphone and Instax mini Link printer. Credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.