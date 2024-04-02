The Instax Pal, Fujifilm’s golf ball-sized all-digital camera in the Instax instant camera range, is now available to buy for half price. Its usual price of £89.99 has been cut to only £44.99 when bought with any Instax Link printer on the Fujifilm Instax UK website.
Like the popular Instax Mini Evo, the Instax Pal sports a 4.9MP sensor but unlike the Mini Evo, it does not print photos. Instead, it connects to any of Instax’s instant photo printers – available for mini, square and wide print sizes – to print selected images.
This promotion ends on 15 April 2024.
Fujifilm Instax Pal at a glance:
- 4.9MP camera
- Pocket-sized body
- Can connect with mini, square and wide Instax Link printers
- $199.95 (bundle including Mini Instax Link printer and pack of film)
- £89.99 (no printer included; Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue), £104.99 (Gem Black)
- instax.com
