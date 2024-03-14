Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini 99, a new instant film camera that sports a redesigned black body and comes with manual and creative features such as a dial that allows you to choose between brightness modes.

‘Advances in instant photography technology have allowed us to maintain the look and feel our users love, while adding exciting new technology that will allow them to truly reflect their creativity and artistic expression,’ said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Fujifilm Europe GmbH. ‘This is why Instax Mini 99 is especially exciting to Fujifilm, and we believe for image makers as well.’

Credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

The Instax Mini 99 also comes with a variety of shooting modes. Indoor Mode is designed for low light situations, Sports Mode increases the shutter speed, Double Exposure Mode combines two images into one and Bulb Mode increases the amount of light when shooting at night. The Mini 99’s lens can be turned to select Landscape Mode, which focuses on subjects at a distance of 3.0m to infinity, Macro Mode, for close-ups and selfies taken between 0.3m to 0.6m, and Standard Mode for everything in between.

The camera also has a dial that allows you to choose between six colour effects including Light Leak, Sepia and Warm Tone. It comes with a precision-milled Base Grip with Tripod Mount which also acts as a grip when attached to the camera. The flash can be turned on and off, with a few flash options such as Fill-in and Red-eye Removal available as well.

Credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

The Instax Mini 99 will be available to buy from 4 April 2024 and will be priced at $199.99 / £174.99. For more information, visit the Fujifilm Instax website.

