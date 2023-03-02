Fujifilm has launched the Instax Mini 12 instant camera. The Mini 12 has a new design and new features such as Parallax Correction feature, in which the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens while using Close-Up Mode, and automatic flash control.

The Instax Up!, a smartphone app designed for instant photographers to digitally scan, store and share their photos, has also been launched and is available from 2 March to download from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The Instax Mini 12 will be available to buy in five colors including Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple and Pastel Blue for £79.99 from 16 March.

To find out more visit: www.instax.co.uk/cameras/mini-12/

From Fujifilm:

2nd March 2023 – Today FUJIFILM has launched the new INSTAX MINI 12 Instant Camera. Built with all the best bits of the popular INSTAX MINI instant camera series in mind, plus impressive upgrades, MINI 12 combines a fun aesthetic and enhanced features in a camera designed to fill the world with joy.

With its inflated, bubble design, the INSTAX MINI 12 retains all of its current features fans know and love from the MINI 11 including Close-Up/Selfie Mode and Auto Exposure adjustment capabilities but now with exciting features to bring photos to life such as a new Parallax Correction feature, in which the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens whilst using Close-Up Mode ultimately reducing object shifts, resulting in a more aligned photo.

MINI 12 also features automatic flash control, which helps to create beautiful images in both bright or low-light situations. The updated lens structure provides intuitive steps for both powering the camera on and off and accessing the popular Close-Up/Selfie Mode with a simple twist of the lens.

“The INSTAX MINI series has long been an incredibly popular choice to introduce the fun of instant cameras to photography lovers, old and new, thanks to its playful design, ease of use, and affordable price,” said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe. “MINI 12 takes this series to the next level with an iconic bubble design that pops with joy and creativity. How you see the world is shaped by the lens you see it through, and MINI 12 brings users a new unique perspective.”

FUJIFILM today also announces the launch of the new INSTAX UP! Smartphone app designed for INSTAX instant photography fans to digitally scan, store, and share their photos in one place.

With INSTAX UP! users can:

Scan INSTAX prints and store them digitally in one place

Easily share stored photos and collections via social media or text

Organise photos by category/list views for easy locating

Import photos from other INSTAX apps (INSTAX MINI LINK, INSTAX Link WIDE etc.) into the INSTAX Up!

Keep informed about the latest INSTAX updates, tips, and other creative content

INSTAX UP! has been developed with the help of consumer feedback; where users have been wanting to digitally store and share INSTAX prints online versus capturing separately with their smartphone’s camera. The app creates better quality images and improves the process of storing and sharing your favourite INSTAX prints online.

The INSTAX MINI 12 will be available in five exciting, new colorways including Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue. Available to purchase from 16th March 2023 at £79.99 from retailers Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, FUJIFILM e-shop, Jessops, John Lewis, Urban Outfitters and Very.

INSTAX UP! is available as of today to download from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

For more information, please visit www.instax.co.uk/cameras/mini-12/

Related articles:

12 best instant cameras and printers

Best Fujifilm cameras to buy in 2023

The Instax Mini 8 is not a toy

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 review

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.