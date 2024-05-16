Fujifilm has announced the new Fujifilm X-T50, and this could be one of the best Fujifilm cameras, particularly for those looking for a more affordable camera. It features the same 40.2MP sensor from the flagship Fujifilm X-T5, as well as an in-body image stabilisation system, giving up to 7 stops of stabilisation.

You’ll also find the impressive subject detection auto-focus system, letting you set whether you’re photographing birds, animals, planes, automobiles, and trains. This can dramatically improve focus performance and tracking. Human face and eye-detection remain in a separate section of the camera.

The camera will be available for $1399 / £1299 body only, $1499 / £1399 with 15-45mm zoom, or $1799 / £1649 with the new 16-50mm zoom lens that has also been announced today.

At a glance:

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard)

8fps shooting (20fps electronic shutter / 1.3x crop)

2.36m-dot, 0.62x electronic viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot tilting touchscreen

6K 30p, 4K 60p, Full HD 240p video

In-body image stabilisation, up to 7 stops

Available in silver, black, or charcoal grey

Read our hands-on Fujifilm X-T50 review.

Fujifilm X-T50 colour options. Photo JW/AP

From Fujifilm: FUJIFILM Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) announces the FUJIFILM X-T50 mirrorless digital camera (“X-T50”), the latest model in the X series that delivers outstanding image quality with unique colour reproduction technology in a compact, lightweight body. It will be release in the middle of June, 2024.

The X-T50 is a compact and lightweight body weighing approximately 438g*1 , and features the back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel “X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR” sensor, the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 5*2, and a 5-axis, up to 7.0-stop*3 in-body image stabilization function. It is a versatile model that achieves high image quality, high performance and high mobility. Combined with the new standard zoom lens “FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR” announced today, it can be used for still image shooting in all situations.

In addition, for the first time, Film Simulation dial is incorporated on the top plate allowing a user to easily switch between “Film Simulations”, a key feature unique to the company that enables a wide variety of colour tones. The X-T50 also incorporates a new round shaped design that achieves both high holding performance and compact size.

The X-T50 is a digital camera that combines the ease of shooting with a compact and lightweight body and a Film Simulation dial, and outstanding features that deliver exceptional image quality, providing the joy of photography even more.

1 Including battery and memory card.

2 X-Trans™ is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.

3 Based on CIPA standard, pitch/yaw direction, with “FUJINON Lens XF35mmF1.4 R” attached”.

Product Features

(1) High image quality and performance achieved by high-performance sensor and high-speed image processing engine

The fifth generation of the X series is equipped with the back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel XTrans™ CMOS 5 HR sensor. The latest image processing algorithm delivers high resolution while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio.

The improved pixel structure allows more light to be captured efficiently, ISO 125 is adopted as the normal sensitivity, which was previously used as the extended sensitivity for cameras.*4 In addition, the electronic shutter can be set to a shutter speed of 1/180000 sec. at the fastest, achieving highly precise control of exposure time. Shooting with a large aperture lens at wide open aperture can be performed in a wide range of scenes.

Equipped with an AI-based subject detection AF developed using deep learning technology. The camera now can detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones*6 . In addition, the camera is equipped with an AF prediction algorithm that is more advanced than that of previous models. This enables more comfortable shooting of a wide range of subjects, including fast-moving cars and animals.

There are total of 20 “Film Simulation” modes available for X-T5o including “REALA ACE,” which combines faithful color reproduction and crisp tonal gradations. You can enjoy a wide variety of color expression as if you were selecting a photographic film according to the subject or scene.

The high pixel count of approximately 40.2 megapixels is utilized by the digital teleconverter function .*5 Images can be magnified 1.4x and 2x .

4 The X-T30 II mirrorless digital camera.

5 Depending on the shooting mode , the digital teleconverter may not be deactivated or selected.

(2) Enhanced functions to further expand the shooting range

The camera is also equipped with a 5-axis in-body image stabilization function with a maximum of 7.0 stops. While maintaining the mobility that has been a feature of previous models, it enables comfortable hand-held shooting even in dark scenes such as night scenes, greatly expanding the shooting field.

6.2K/30P video recording is possible. Tracking AF function during video recording is also available for high-quality video recording.

The camera can shoot in AUTO mode, which detects the scene and automatically selects the optimal shooting settings, simply by operating the AUTO mode switching lever on the top surface of the body. The camera automatically detects the subject and tracks it while keeping it in focus, making it easier to capture high-quality still images and movies.

6 Set the subject detection setting to “Bird” to detect insects or “Aircraft” to detect drones.

(3) Sophisticated product design with the ultimate in functional beauty

The round shaped body design is newly adopted. The new grip shape fits comfortably in the hand while maintaining a compact size, resulting in high hold performance.

All new “Film Simulation dial” is incorporated on the top plate. This allows users to switch between Film Simulation modes with intuitive operation according to the subject or scene, allowing to enjoy different color tones in both still and moving images at ease.

A pop-up flash integrated with the viewfinder is mounted on the top plate . It automatically controls the amount of light and shows its power in dark scenes and backlit portraits .

The new model features a 1.84 million-dot, tiltable rear LCD monitor. In addition, the shape of the grip and the layout of the buttons on the back of the camera have been fine-tuned to allow for more comfortable shooting of both still and moving images.

