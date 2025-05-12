Sponsored.

Photographers now have access to a wide range of capture devices, including conventional cameras, phones and drones.

For those seeking an accessible yet powerful drone at a great price, the new Ruko U11MINI 4K drone delivers outstanding performance without bulk or complexity.

Designed with both beginners and experienced pilots in mind, the U11MINI 4K brings professional-level features into a lightweight, easy-to-carry form — all without the need for FAA registration.

Mini body, major convenience

Weighing less than 249g, the Ruko U11MINI 4K slips effortlessly into a jacket pocket or small bag, making it a perfect travel companion. Its ultra-compact body means you can fly spontaneously, capture moments on the go, and avoid the paperwork typically required for heavier drones. Whether you’re hiking in the mountains or exploring urban landscapes, this pocket drone ensures you’re always ready for take-off.

Capture the sky in stunning detail

Despite its small size, the U11MINI 4K has lots of imaging power. It offers 8K photo resolution and 4K video recording at 30 frames per second, powered by a high-end 48MP 1/2″ CMOS sensor.

Paired with a 3-axis brushless gimbal and built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), the U11MINI 4K delivers smooth footage and crystal-clear aerial images. Whether shooting stills or cinematic videos, this drone brings your creative vision to life with breathtaking clarity.

Fly longer, explore further

The U11MINI 4K isn’t just about short bursts of flight, however, as it’s built for extended adventures. The package includes three intelligent batteries, providing up to 96 minutes of total flight time. Fast-charging with PD3.0 support ensures you spend less time waiting and more time flying.

Ruko also includes three charging cables and an extra set of propellers, saving you money and keeping you prepared for any situation.

Safety and simplicity in every flight

Mastering drone flight has never been easier with the U11MINI 4K. It comes with an AI-assisted Takeoff and Landing System, utilizing GPS, barometric altitude hold, optical flow, and TOF (Time-of-Flight) positioning.

These smart technologies work together to deliver smooth, stable flights and gentle landings, even for first-time pilots. Paired with an intuitive, beginner-friendly app, this pocket drone makes it easy for anyone to unlock their aerial photography potential.

Stay connected when flying at greater distances

For those who want to push their drone a bit farther, the Ruko U11MINI 4K offers an impressive 20,000-foot (about 6 kilometers) long-distance image transmission range. This extended connectivity opens up new possibilities for capturing big landscapes, remote scenery, and dramatic perspectives with confidence and precision.



To sum up, the Ruko U11MINI 4K redefines what’s possible in a mini drone — powerful imaging, stable flight, and extended range, all wrapped in a lightweight, portable package. Whether you’re a budding aerial photographer or a seasoned flyer seeking a reliable travel drone, the U11MINI is ready to elevate your creative journey.

For more information about the Ruko U11MINI 4K, including details of where to buy, see Ruko’s website and Amazon page.