With Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” starting today, this new UK-only deal really stood out for me. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is down to only £899, which is a whopping 31% off its regular price (£1299). This ultimate Android camera phone can compete with, better yet, surpass iPhones. The 15 Ultra is what I would recommend for photographers, as it delivers superb image quality across the board and features the biggest 1-inch type main sensor, which is pretty unique in smartphones. With four high-res cameras backed by Leica and 8K video recording, this phone leaves very little to be desired. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra at a glance

50MP f/1.63 23mm equivalent camera with one-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor

50MP f/2.2 14mm equivalent ultrawide camera

50MP f/1.8 70mm equivalent 3x floating telephoto camera

200MP f/2.6 100mm 4.3x periscope telephoto camera

8K30fps, 4K120fps video

6.73-inch, 3200 nits peak brightness, 120Hz AMOLED screen

5410mAh battery with fast and wireless charging

Xiaomi Hyper OS 2 operating system, based on Android 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

In our review we said: “the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is pretty much the best you can get” as it does “a great job across a range of different scenarios, making it well-suited to general photography, macro, portraits, low light, video and probably more besides.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

