When it comes to high-end smartphones that excel photographically, the field is wide and competitive: while many people think ‘oh I’ll just buy an iPhone or a Samsung,’ the more discerning customer – ie, you – realises that there is a now a much wider choice.

The Chinese makers have steamed into this market, bringing out some competitively priced Android handsets, some of which are astonishingly good for taking photos. A good example is the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

Formerly the budget arm of Huawei before it got ‘Trumped’ and prevented from effectively competing in western markets, Honor is now a separate entity with an impressive track record. Anyway, the good news here is that the Honor Magic 6 Pro is now available at its cheapest-ever price, direct from Honor – only £849.99 when a £250 voucher is applied.

When we reviewed the phone it was £1099 and we still thought it great value, so this seems to be a no-brainer.

This is a limited time offer and there is no information when it ends on the Honor website. If you are in the market for a high-end yet affordable flagship smartphone, this offer seems to good to miss. While the phone is not an iconic head-turner like the iPhone used to be, it still looks great, and you can also get it in natty ‘Epi Green’ if black seems too generic.

The best results can be seen from the Honor Magic 6 Pro’s 1x lens. Image: Amy Davies

Honor Magic 6 Pro – what we said

‘There’s a lot to like about the Honor Magic 6 Pro,’ said our hugely experienced phone reviewer, Amy Davies. ‘If you’re looking for a high-end smartphone that is well-suited to photography, but, crucially, your budget is somewhat restricted, it’s a fantastic option to go for.

For the price, you get a great set of specifications and a well-performing camera across a variety of different subjects. It very easily holds its own against bigger or more familiar names on the market, including Samsung, Apple and Google.’

Read our full review here.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: key specifications

50MP 23mm equivalent main camera, f/1.4-2.0 auto aperture

50MP 13mm equivalent ultrawide camera, f/2.0

180MP 2.5x periscope telephoto camera, f/2.6

4K video at 30/60fps

1080p video at 30/60/120/240fps

6.8-inch, 2800 x 1800 pixels, 5000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz LTPO OLED screen

Operating system – Magic OS 8.0, based on Android 15

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3