There is now a wide choice of excellent mirrorless cameras but full-frame models still tend to come with a premium price tag. Fret not though, as there are some great used deals if you're looking to go beyond APS-C or Micro Four Thirds.

The term ‘full-frame mirrorless’ refers to the size of the sensor and the camera type. Put simply, full-frame is a sensor size of 36x24mm; the same as a single frame of 35mm film, hence the name. With full frame, you usually benefit from better image quality, particularly when it comes to a wider dynamic range and superior low-light performance.

You will pay more for these benefits, but you can save money by buying used – we recommend purchasing from a reputable dealer, as the camera body will have been carefully checked, and you will get some sort of guarantee. Read on for some of our recommended full-frame buys.

Sony A7 II

This is the grandfather of our selection, coming out in 2014, but there is still plenty of life left in this veteran. While its resolution and AF performance have been left behind by some newer models, the Sony A7 II is still great value used, particularly when you factor in the highly effective in-body 5 axis image stabilisation; indeed, it was in fact the first full frame digital camera to offer this technology.

Being E-mount there is a good choice of affordable lenses too, particularly from third party makers like Tamron, Samyang and Sigma.

The Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II on the Sony Alpha A7 II

Sony A7 II key features

24.3MP sensor

ISO 50 to 25600

Video resolution Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60fps

3.0″ type TFT LCD

Weight approx 556g

You can pick up a Sony A7 II in ‘Good’ cosmetic condition for just under £500, which is very tempting if you want to go full frame on a budget.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

A much newer and more technically advanced camera, the EOS R6 Mark II has a much higher price tag to match, but you can still save on a decent used model. Highlights include support for autofocus in light levels as low as -6.5EV. Stabilisation is also rated up to 8 stops of exposure compensation, so low winter light is no problem.

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM on the EOS R6 Mark II. Credit: Canon

Returning to autofocus, the camera inherits advanced AF technology from the EOS R3, able to recognise and lock onto people, birds, animals, cars, trains, aircraft and more. It is a fast camera too, able to rattle off 12fps in mechanical shutter burst mode – which goes up to an impressive 40fps with the electronic shutter. A great choice for fans of sports and wildlife.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP sensor

ISO 100 to 102,400

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Autofocus: 1053-point Dual Pixel CMOS AF II

Weight approx. 670g

You can pick up an example in Excellent cosmetic condition for £1749.

Nikon Z7 II

A tempting choice for enthusiasts also looking to have a bit of cash spare for a quality lens, the Nikon Z7 II delivers high-resolution images from its 47.5MP resolution, 10fps at 45.7MP and a beefed-up buffer able to crunch all that image data.

The Nikon Nikkor 50mm f/1.4 lens attached to a Nikon Z7 II. Image: Amy Davies

The AF performance, while dated compared to higher-end or newer models, will still be more than enough for many enthusiasts, and you get the bonus of 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and good design and handling – plus a wide choice of Nikon Z lenses.

Nikon Z7 II key features

45.7MP sensor

ISO 32-102,400 (expanded)

Dual card slots (XQD/CFexpress and SD cards)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Weight approx. 705g

Prices for a used model in Excellent condition start from £1589.

Canon EOS R8

Further down the price scale still is this more beginner friendly, but still very capable, full-frame camera. It is well suited to people upgrading from a DSLR, and although it lacks image stabilisation or weather-sealing, you get all the advantages of a relatively high resolution, full-frame sensor.

The body might be a bit over-simplified for more experienced photographers, but it has the advantage of being easy to use if you’ve come straight from DSLRs. It’s a relatively fast camera too, able to rattle off up to 40 frames per second.

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM on the Canon EOS R8. Credit: Andy Westlake

Depending on your favoured genres or how much you shoot in low light, it makes sense to use some of the money saved on the camera body by buying some stabilised lenses. EF DSLR lenses can be used with the EF-EOS R adapter.

Canon EOS R8 key features

24.2MP sensor

ISO 100 to 102,400

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot, 0.7x EVF

We’ve found a model in Excellent condition for a competitive £1239.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II

This is a great option if you are also a keen video shooter but want to keep costs down. The Lumix S5 II was a game changer for Panasonic as it featured phase-detection autofocus, making it a true hybrid camera.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II fitted with the Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 kit zoom. Image credit: Andy Westlake

The Lumix S5 II includes a cooling fan, enabling unlimited video recording times, and can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps in 4:2:2 10-bit colour. It can also output 6K 30fps footage in either 17:9 or 3:2 aspect ratios, with the added bonus of full-size HDMI socket if you like to output to an external recorder.

Stills photographers aren’t left behind, however, as the Lumix S5 II offers a 24MP full-frame sensor, as well as a 30fps burst rate using the electronic shutter, or 9fps with the mechanical, and a buffer of up to 200 RAW + JPEG.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (50-204,800 expanded)

779-point phase detection autofocus

Up to 30fps burst shooting

C4K 60p video recording

You can pick up an example in Excellent condition for £1079, making this something of a steal – and you haven’t even had to wait for Black Friday.

