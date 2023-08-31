Dutch smartphone company Fairphone has relased its latest sustainably produced smartphone, the Fairphone 5, which is now available to pre-order. The new Fairphone 5 is a phone with midrange smartphone features in a body designed to be easy to repair.

It has dual 50MP cameras plus a punch hole 50MP selfie camera and supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps. It also has an OLED display as well as a 5-year warranty, and software support until at least 8 years from now. There is only one memory configuration available for the Fairphone 5, 8GB (RAM)+256GB (storage) though there is a microSD slot that accepts cards up to 2TB.

When repairing this phone, there are ten modules that you can replace yourself, which are sold by Fairphone and partners. This includes the three cameras. Credit: Fairphone.

The Fairphone 5 is available in three colours and can pre-ordered from Fairphone’s online store for £620/€699, which is around $758. Shipping is set to start on 14 September, though the Sky Blue version will not be available until the end of September.

There are currently no plans to release in the US. However, the Fairphone 4 was eventually released in the US earlier this year through a partnership with Murena, a privacy-focused company known for de-Googling phones.

