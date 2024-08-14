What are the best cameras and lenses you can buy? The answer can be found right here, with the EISA Awards 2024-2025. These awards honour the finest photographic products released over the past year, according to the 16 magazines and websites that form the photography group within the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA).

EISA is a collective of 56 special-interest magazines and websites from 26 countries around the world, covering Hi-Fi, photography, mobile devices, in-car electronics, home theatre display & video, and home theatre audio. Each member is an acknowledged expert within its subject area and renowned for the quality of its reviews.

AP is a founding member of the organisation, which has been in existence since in 1982. We work closely with our fellow panellists, all of whom are highly respected in their home countries. To ensure that the winning products are truly worthy of your hard-earned money, each one must have been subjected to detailed testing by multiple panel members. We don’t give out awards based on specs alone or cursory first looks. Sometimes strong contenders must be ruled out as they haven’t arrived for testing in time.

There’s always a healthy debate between the various panel members as to which products should be recognised, with each country having its own preferences for the most important features and qualities. But ultimately, we come to an agreement – read on to find out this year’s winners!

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2024-2025

Sony Alpha 9 III

Sony has achieved a technological breakthrough with the Alpha 9 III. It is the first photo camera to utilise a global shutter, in which all pixels are read out at once rather than line-by-line. This means that rolling-shutter distortions are a thing of the past. In addition, the camera can achieve a shutter speed of up to 1/80,000 sec and it is now possible to synchronise flash with all shutter speeds for the first time. Problems with flickering artificial light are also a thing of the past. In sports and action photography, the camera can shoot an unrivalled 120 frames per second in full resolution 24MP raw, complete with autofocus tracking. Furthermore, Pre-Capture allows users to capture the moment up to 1 sec before pressing the shutter button. The distortion-free global shutter also benefits filmmakers, who can look forward to recording 4K video at 60p (generated from 6K) and impressive 4K slow motion at 120p without a crop.

EISA FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2024-2025

Nikon Zf

The Nikon Zf is a top-of-the-line mirrorless camera that combines the iconic look of the classic Nikon FM2 35mm film SLR with the latest digital technology. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, EXPEED 7 image processor and ISO 100-64,000 range enable fully professional photography and video recording. The camera is equipped with high-performance autofocus, supported by Deep Learning AI, which can recognise people, animals, cars, and planes. It also has one of the most effective image stabilisation systems among full-frame mirrorless cameras, along with a Pixel Shift multi-shot function for creating high-resolution images. But the real selling point is its handsome retro design, with top-plate analogue dials for exposure settings.

EISA ADVANCED FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2024-2025

Nikon Z6III

The Nikon Z6III brings many functions of the professional Z8 and Z9 cameras at a lower price. In some areas, it even surpasses them. For example, its new OLED viewfinder is significantly brighter and capable of displaying the large DCI-P3 colour space. Video enthusiasts in particular are likely to welcome the more versatile 3.2in fully articulated screen. The new 24.5MP partially stacked image sensor can be read out very quickly, which reduces rolling shutter distortion. It also eliminates viewfinder blackout during continuous shooting, which is possible at a maximum of 60 JPEG or 20 raw full resolution images per second. In terms of image quality, the Z6III impresses with its outstanding noise behaviour at high ISO values. Another strength is the image stabiliser, which provides up to 8 stops compensation at the active autofocus point.

EISA APS-C CAMERA 2024-2025

Sony Alpha 6700

The Alpha 6700 is the new top model in Sony’s range of APS-C cameras. It’s designed for advanced photography and video enthusiasts and demonstrates that the APS-C format has a future. The camera includes Sony’s latest autofocus functions, including advanced subject detection, human pose estimation and tracking. A newly developed 26MP sensor provides significantly faster data readout than before, something that benefits the autofocus. It also gives reduced rolling shutter distortion when photographing and filming using the electronic shutter. The Alpha 6700 has also inherited advanced video features from Sony’s Cinema Line cameras, such as 4K/120p recording. We also appreciate the improved ergonomics compared to previous models, with a larger, more comfortable handgrip and additional controls.

EISA MICRO FOUR THIRDS CAMERA 2024-2025

Panasonic Lumix G9II

Panasonic’s completely redesigned Micro Four Thirds flagship comes with a new 25.2MP Live MOS sensor, a new processor and, for the first time in the Lumix G series, phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The latter ensures precise focusing and fast tracking of moving subjects. Various features ensure that the decisive moment is captured in the best quality, including 60fps continuous shooting, pre-burst shooting, and subject detection autofocus, which can recognise humans, animals, cars, and motorcycles. There’s an attractive new Leica Monochrome photo style, while real-time LUTs facilitate custom looks. With 5.8K video (5760×4320 dots) in 30p and 4K slow-motion video at up to 120p, the camera is also an excellent choice for video.

EISA COMPACT CAMERA 2024-2025

Fujifilm X100VI

The Fujifilm X100VI is a compact camera that combines traditional aesthetics with the latest and best photographic technology. Slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor, it’s ideal for reportage and street photography. But it now offers a resolution of 40.2 million pixels and an image stabiliser that provides 6 stops of compensation. The powerful X-Trans CMOS 5 HR image processor ensures fast data processing. Signature Fujifilm features include the hybrid viewfinder (switchable between optical and electronic views, with 3.69 million dots), and 20 film simulation modes. Video is also possible in 4K with 60p. Using deep learning technology, the AF not only recognises people’s faces and eyes, but also an array of other subjects. Traditional control dials for exposure settings provide an intuitive and engaging shooting operation.

EISA LENS OF THE YEAR 2024-2025

SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art

The SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art is a dream lens for every photographer or filmmaker who loves creamy bokeh and shallow depth of field. It offers very high image quality and doesn’t suffer from chromatic aberrations or a lack of contrast, even when used wide open at that large f/1.2 aperture. As far as image and build quality are concerned, it goes head-to-head with the best fast lenses from other brands. But it does so with a smaller size, a lighter weight and at a cost-effective price, making the lens more accessible. Autofocus is also quite snappy, focus breathing is low, and the aperture can be de-clicked, making it suitable for filming as well as photography.

EISA ULTRA-WIDEANGLE LENS 2024-2025

Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF

It’s extremely wide, it’s fast, it’s relatively small and it even takes filters. And that’s not all there is to the Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF. It’s also Laowa’s first autofocus lens, and the autofocus works really well. It’s nicely made and it’s sealed against the elements. The image quality is very good for such a wideangle lens, with great central sharpness. The corners are pretty good wide open and very good when stopped down. Especially impressive is the distortion, or rather the lack of it, without having to rely on in-camera corrections. The fact that it takes standard 77mm filters is a bonus for cine-work and landscape photography.

EISA ULTRA-WIDEANGLE ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

Canon RF 10-20mm F4L IS STM

While the Canon RF 10-20mm F4L IS STM is ideal for photographing landscapes and architecture, it also allows us to capture a different perspective in sports documentaries. With a constant f/4 aperture, it delivers fine image quality regardless of the selected focal length while maintaining a compact design. Optical resolution is extremely high in the middle and very good in the corners. Distortion is almost completely eliminated, vignetting is low, and chromatic aberration doesn’t exist at all. State-of-the-art optical coatings minimise the effects of flare. The lens is also equipped with the latest stabilisation technology including peripheral control, which allows us to capture blur-free images in difficult lighting conditions without a tripod. Overall, it’s an amazing lens, but at a price.

EISA WIDEANGLE ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G

The Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G is extremely versatile for those in search of a wideangle lens to perform well for stills photography, vlogging or filmmaking. It provides a large aperture of f/2.8 and extremely high-quality optics in a smaller, lighter, more affordable package than Sony’s pinnacle FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II zoom. Facilitating close focus shots and supporting focus breathing compensation, the dual linear focus motors even keep up with autofocus at 120fps shooting. Eleven curved diaphragm blades for beautifully smooth backgrounds and circular bokeh, an aperture ring with optional click stops and great weather-sealing makes this compact wideangle zoom attractive to a wide range of Sony users.

EISA BEST-BUY WIDEANGLE ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

TAMRON 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD

The TAMRON 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD, for full-frame mirrorless cameras with the Sony E-mount, is a practical lens that covers an ultra-wideangle to standard zoom range. This means that, together with a telephoto zoom, it can cover most subjects. On its own, this lens will often be all that is needed for those engaging in travel, architecture, landscape or street photography. With a fixed f/4 maximum aperture, the weight is low at just 460g, despite the large zoom range and weatherproof construction. Photographers will appreciate the lightning-fast focusing, while videographers can be pleased that the focus and zoom rings move very smoothly. The Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD is also modestly priced, making it a particularly good buy.

EISA STANDARD ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

SIGMA 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art

Despite its short zoom range and large size, the SIGMA 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art is an intriguing lens, due to its large aperture and outstanding optical performance, even wide open. It’s the world’s first full-frame zoom with a large f/1.8 aperture. For photographers it can replace two or maybe even three prime lenses. For videographers it offers the possibility of getting a shallow depth of field that was previously only possible with primes. With this zoom, they can have all that plus the flexibility of getting exactly the right crop by just twisting the zoom ring. This allows them to go from a wide to a standard shot without having to change lenses. Of course, it’s also a great lens to have when the light is dim.

EISA TELEPHOTO LENS 2024-2025

Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS

The Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS is a very sharp and fast telephoto lens for Sony E-mount cameras. This type of lens is a long-time favourite for sports shooters and wildlife photographers, who need both reach and a wide aperture to blur the background and to get fast shutter speeds to stop the action. It’s the lightest in its class, almost half of what such lenses typically used to weigh. That makes it easy to use, even hand-held for longer periods. To add to its versatility, it takes 1.4x and 2x teleconverters to turn it into a still impressively small and light 420mm f/4 or a 600mm f/5.6, while retaining fantastic image quality.

EISA TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

Sony FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II

Sony’s FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II is a compact telephoto zoom with an impressive close-focusing ability, which provides half life-size magnification at all focal lengths. The lens is compatible with teleconverters, and when used with Sony’s SEL-20TC 2x Teleconverter, it’s capable of true macro 1:1 shooting. It’s smaller and lighter than its predecessor with the same zoom range and aperture. This evolved design delivers praiseworthy sharpness and clarity, along with notably faster autofocus and more efficient image stabilisation. This makes the lens great for wildlife, macro, travel and portrait photography. While it has been designed for full-frame cameras, the handling and ergonomics are ideal for APS-C cameras as well.

EISA BEST-BUY TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

TAMRON 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2

With the 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2, TAMRON offers a fast yet affordable telephoto zoom. The new optical construction, including XLD and LD glass lens elements, optimises the imaging performance over the entire focal length range. The close-up limit has been improved to 30cm at the shortest focal length. Unlike the previous model, this second-generation optic is now equipped with an optical image stabiliser, yet it remains compact and lightweight. The fast VXD linear motor ensures slick, precise autofocus, which also supports the Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF of Sony cameras. Thanks to a built-in USB-C port, users can customise various functions using a computer or Android smartphone via the Tamron Lens Utility app.

EISA SUPER-TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR

The NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR is an impressive telephoto zoom lens at an attractive price. It makes wildlife and sports shooting accessible to budget-minded photographers. Sporting a 3.3x ratio from medium to super telephoto, this lens is very sharp throughout its focal length range. Although the aperture is quite moderate, the Vibration Reduction function helps to maintain sharpness when shooting hand-held, providing up to 5.5 stops of shake compensation. The fast and quiet autofocus compares well with more expensive lenses, and the comprehensive weather-sealing protects against dust and light rain.

EISA PORTRAIT LENS 2024-2025

Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena

The NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena brings together everything Nikon knows about producing an outstanding portrait lens for full-frame digital cameras. It enters a heavily contested market with fast autofocus, superb sharpness and contrast, and beautiful rendering of background blur. Bokeh is exceptionally well balanced with no distracting artifacts. This weather-sealed lens also performs very well for general photography, as well as serious video production. A pair of programmable function buttons is on board for those who wish to fine-tune the lens for their needs.

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO ZOOM LENS 2024-2025

Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS Z

Canon has recently introduced a new series of lenses designed for both stills and video. Its RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS Z is the first lens in its new Z series, with the option to mount an external motor for smooth and controlled zoom movement. One version of the motor can be remotely controlled. The relatively long zoom range combined with the large aperture is an asset for photojournalists who need to be constantly prepared to take a picture at decisive moments. The zoom ring moves easily and smoothly, which facilitates controlled zoom movements, but is also an asset for sports photographers who need to quickly change the focal length. The lens also delivers the excellent image and build quality expected of Canon’s legendary L series.

EISA SUPERZOOM LENS 2024-2025

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

With the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, Nikon has created the world’s longest-ranging superzoom lens for full-frame cameras. Its 14.2x zoom ratio means it can cover a huge range of photographic subjects, including landscapes, travel, and wildlife. Furthermore, it’s equipped with a good stabilisation system for hand-held shooting, along with a fast and quiet stepping motor enabling quick and silent autofocus, even on fast-moving objects. Its high-resolution optics provide impressive results in a variety of situations, regardless of whether the subject is close or far away. The bokeh also has a nice, regular shape without any onion-ring effect. Despite its wide zoom range, the lens is reasonably compact and affordable. As a result, it should appeal to many everyday users, travellers, and even photojournalists.

EISA CREATOR SMARTPHONE 2024-2025

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony’s Xperia 1 VI stands out as the ultimate smartphone for creators, thanks to its impressive movie shooting capabilities and ‘Exmor T for mobile’ sensor for advanced photo power. For keen photographers it features a triple camera setup with standard 16mm and 24mm lenses plus an additional 48mm focal length as well as a continuous optical 85-170 mm telephoto lens with tele macro capability. All lenses are equipped with ZEISS optics and Human pose estimation technology. The device supports 4K HDR video recording at up to 120fps, ensuring cinematic quality and stunning shooting results. Additionally, its 6.5in OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and 5000mAh battery enabling up to two day’s use make it a powerhouse for every multimedia task you can imagine.

EISA AWARDS 2024-2025 FULL LISTING

HI-FI EXPERT GROUP

EISA AV FURNITURE 2024-2025

Blok Stax 2G



EISA BEST VALUE STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

WiiM Amp



EISA BEST VALUE WIRELESS BOOKSHELF LOUDSPEAKERS 2024-2025

PSB Alpha iQ



EISA COMPACT DAC 2024-2025

iFi Audio GO Bar Kensei



EISA COMPACT STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

Marantz MODEL M1



EISA ENTHUSIASTS AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

Musical Fidelity A1



EISA FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2024-2025

Monitor Audio Gold Series 300 6G



EISA HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

iFi Audio iDSD Diablo 2



EISA HIGH-END HEADPHONES 2024-2025

Austrian Audio The Composer



EISA HIGH-END LOUDSPEAKERS 2024-2025

Wilson Audio The WATT/Puppy



EISA INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

HiFi Rose RA280

EISA LOUDSPEAKER SERIES 2024-2025

Bowers & Wilkins 700 S3 Signature



EISA PORTABLE LOUDSPEAKER 2024-2025

Morel Biggie



EISA PREMIUM ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION 2024-2025

T+A R 2500 R



EISA PREMIUM LOUDSPEAKERS 2024-2025

SVS Ultra Evolution Pinnacle



EISA PREMIUM SOUNDBAR 2024-2025

CANVAS HiFi, CANVAS



EISA PREMIUM STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

Hegel H400



EISA PREMIUM WIRELESS BOOKSHELF LOUDSPEAKERS 2024-2025

Triangle Capella



EISA PREMIUM WIRELESS HEADPHONES 2024-2025

DALI IO-12



EISA PREMIUM WIRELESS LOUDSPEAKER 2024-2025

Meridian Ellipse



EISA STREAMER 2024-2025

Eversolo DMP-A8



EISA STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

Rotel RAS-5000



EISA STREAMING PREAMPLIFIER 2024-2025

NAD Masters M66



EISA TURNTABLE 2024-2025

Pro-Ject XA B

HT AUDIO EXPERT GROUP

EISA AV RECEIVER 2024-2025

Marantz CINEMA 30



EISA HOME THEATRE LOUDSPEAKER SERIES 2024-2025

SVS Ultra Evolution



EISA HOME THEATRE PROCESSOR 2024-2025

Primare SP25 Prisma



EISA HOME THEATRE SOUNDBAR 2024-2025

Samsung HW-Q990D



EISA HOME THEATRE SUBWOOFER 2024-2025

Perlisten R18s



EISA COMPACT SOUNDBAR 2024-2025

Sennheiser Ambeo Mini

HT VIDEO EXPERT GROUP

EISA BEST BUY MINI LED TV 2024-2025

Ηisense 65U7NQ



EISA BEST BUY OLED TV 2024-2025

Philips 55OLED809



EISA BEST BUY UST PROJECTOR 2024-2025

Hisense PL2



EISA BEST FAMILY TV 2024-2025

Philips 65PML9009



EISA BEST HOME THEATRE OLED TV 2024-2025

Philips 65OLED+959



EISA FAMILY PROJECTOR 2024-2025

Hisense C1



EISA GAMING TV 2024-2025

TCL 55C765



EISA GIANT TV 2024-2025

Ηisense 100E7NQ Pro



EISA HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2024-2025

TCL 75C855



EISA PORTABLE PROJECTOR 2024-2025

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro



EISA PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2024-2025

Hisense 65U8NQ



EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2024-2025

Samsung QE65S95D



EISA STATEMENT TV 2024-2025

TCL 115X955 MAX



EISA UST PROJECTOR 2024-2025

XGIMI AURA 2

MOBILE DEVICES EXPERT GROUP

EISA AI SMARTPHONE 2024-2025

OPPO Reno12 Pro



EISA CREATOR SMARTPHONE 2024-2025

Sony Xperia 1 VI



EISA SMART RING 2024-2025

Oura Ring



EISA SMARTPHONE 2024-2025

HONOR 200 Pro



EISA SMARTWATCH 2024-2025

Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition

IN-CAR EXPERT GROUP

EISA IN-CAR AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

BRAX REVELATION RX2 PRO



EISA IN-CAR DASHCAM 2024-2025

BlackVue DR970X-2CH Box Plus



EISA IN-CAR DSP AMPLIFIER 2024-2025

ESX VE1300.11SP



EISA IN-CAR HEAD UNIT 2024-2025

Sony XAV-9550ES



EISA IN-CAR HIGH-END COMPONENT 2024-2025

ESB Novemila Series



EISA IN-CAR INTEGRATION 2024-2025

Eton UG BMW Ultimate Series



EISA IN-CAR OEM PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 2024-2025

Lotus Eletre with KEF Reference Audio System



EISA IN-CAR PREMIUM UPGRADE 2024-2025

HELIX V EIGHTEEN DSP



EISA IN-CAR SUBWOOFER 2024-2025

Ground Zero GZPW-10SQX



EISA MARINE AUDIO COMPONENT 2024-2025

Hertz Venezia V8 DSP

