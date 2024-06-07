Dwarf lab have released their latest smart telescope, the Dwarf III. With its compact size, ability to connect with your smartphone and automatic setup, the it is designed to make astrophotography accessible.

The Dwarf III uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to iOS and Android devices. It features a telephoto camera and a wide-angle camera, as well as AI automatic tracking (which is also useful to bird photographers), gigapixel panorama, and a feature called “one-click GOTO” which will automate star photography for you. This makes it easier, and significantly cheaper than traditional cameras for astrophotography, for those who want to give it a go. You can also record 4K video at 30fps, making it an option for people who want to record video for YouTube.

Compared to the Dwarf II, the new iteration has a 35mm aperture apochromatic lens and gains an expanded telephoto aperture, a newer Sony IMX 678 Starvis 2 sensor, AI-powered noise reduction, and more built-in filters that support both nighttime and daytime shooting. The Dwarf III also has a larger body than the previous version – and larger 10000 mAh battery. It has IP54 resistance to dust, moisture and dew.

Dwarf III package. Photo: Dwarf labs.

The Dwarf III is already available to buy from the Dwarf lab website for $499. An Early Bird Offer is available and the Dwarf III can be bought with $30 off, for $469 – until the offer ends on 1 July. Pre-sale orders are expected to begin shipping from late August.

