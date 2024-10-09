The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best smartphones for photographers. The downside is that it’s pricey, but good news… we’ve found it with 25% off for Amazon Prime Day. You can now get it for $1,065.53 (it was $1,419.99).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key features:

200MP f/1.7 main camera, with OIS, 1/1.3inch, 23mm

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x), 13mm

10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera, with OIS, 69mm

50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto camera, with OIS, 115mm

12MP f/2.2 PDAF selfie camera (same on all S24 models)

8K 30fps video, 4K 120/60/30fps

If you’re not in the US, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a discount from Amazon UK. Usually priced at £1,349.00, it is now £1,049.

