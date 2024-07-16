If you’re in the market for an action camera, then the choice just got a lot harder. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is now priced at just $299 / £289 as part of Amazon Prime Day. This makes it the same price as the GoPro HERO12 Black, making it even more difficult to choose between the two. Luckily, we’ve reviewed both action cameras, so be sure to have a look at our reviews before deciding.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 offers up to 4K video recording (at 120fps), whereas the HERO12 Black offers up to 5.3K video recording, as well as 4K 120fps video, so make sure you check out the GoPro HERO12 Black deal.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is available for $299 from Amazon.com:

DJI Osmo Action 4 at a glance:

1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor (10MP stills)

Full HD to 4K resolution at 120fps

Waterproof to 18 metres

Built-in image stabilisation

155 degree field of view

Read our full DJI Osmo Action 4 review, and also check out our GoPro HERO12 Black review.

