If you’re in the market for a new action camera, then now is a great time to save some serious money. We’ve found the GoPro Hero12 Black for only £285 on Amazon UK. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, and considering this is GoPro’s top of the range action camera, this is impressively cheap!

It’s also available for $299 on Amazon US, follow the link below to buy the GoPro Hero12 Black in the US:

GoPro Hero 12 Black at a glance:

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo

1.5 hours at 5.3K30 and over 2.5 hours at 1080p30

Bluetooth audio support

5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240 video resolutions

HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock

27MP photos with 24.7MP stills from video

Waterproof to 33ft

GP-Log and LUT support

Read our full GoPro Hero12 review.

GoPro Hero12 Black with bike mount. Photo: GoPro

