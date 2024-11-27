DJI has released the DJI Mic Mini, a tiny entry-level microphone that is able to pair with smartphones and cameras. It’s aimed at content creators and is priced at a relatively budget-friendly price of $169/£145.

DJI might be better known for making some of the best drones with cameras but it has released impressive microphones like the DJI Mic 2 as well. The new microphone weighs only 10g but packs some of the same features into a smaller, more affordable body.

DJI Mic Mini top view. Photo: DJI.

Key features

Compact and Lightweight Design

Dual Wireless Microphone System

Weighs 10 Grams

High-Quality Audio Transmission

Direct DJI OsmoAudio Connectivity

Two-Level Active Noise Cancellation

Automatic Audio Limiting to Prevent Clipping

Flexible Mono and Stereo Recording Options

Safety Track for Added Audio Assurance

Up to 48 Hours of Operation with Charging Case

DJI Mic Mini connecting with phone. Photo: DJI.

From DJI:

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced DJI Mic Mini. This ultralight, compact, wireless microphone offers powerful performance for content creators. DJI’s latest microphone offering, DJI Mic Mini is a fantastic starter microphone, boasting an ultra-long battery life and a notably stable transmission of high-quality audio with entry-level pricing.

“DJI Mic Mini packs unbelievable sound into an incredibly compact, extremely light package, bringing the high quality audio expected from DJI in a mini microphone at a modest price of $169,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “Content creators can count on capturing remarkably dynamic, crystal-clear sound, no matter the environment, and will enjoy the wearability and utility of DJI Mic Mini. DJI continues to serve the wide audience of creators with the highest level of innovative tools, from providing filmmakers with Emmy-winning Inspire drone technology and the Ronin cinematography ecosystem to today’s launch, bringing premium audio capture to all levels of content creators.”

Light, Portable, and Easy-to-Use with Efficient Operation and Production Features

Weighing only 10g1 – less than half the weight of DJI Mic 2 – DJI Mic Mini is discreet and comfortable, with multiple ways to wear that won’t weigh down collars or stretch-thin T-shirts, ensuring a clean on-camera appearance. Wearers can clip it on a shirt, attach it to clothing with magnets, or wear it on a lanyard.

Quality features are packed into DJI Mic Mini to help content creators make the richest, most detailed sound possible, keeping in mind post-production needs as well. With two-level noise canceling technology1, content creators need not worry about recording in loud environments such as crowded halls or outdoor events. The basic is perfect for quiet indoor settings, reducing fan, air conditioning, and reverb noises while preserving vocal clarity, while the strong level cuts ambient noise and focuses on vocals in noisy settings. DJI Mic Mini’s windscreens also significantly lower wind noise, providing clean sound capture in outdoor venues.

Automatic limiting lowers the volume if the audio input is too high, efficiently preventing clipping that causes distortion1. Creators can also adjust the gain quickly using the dial on the receiver, cycling through five level options to control the input of the captured sound.

The innovative design of the all-in-one charging case conveniently keeps all items together, neatly storing two transmitters, one receiver, mobile phone adapters, and windscreens—making DJI Mic Mini super portable and easy to carry or store.

Capture Detail-Rich, Reliable Audio

Despite its miniature form factor, DJI Mic Mini doesn’t skimp on sound quality1. It features omnidirectional audio recording. The receiver can pair with two transmitters at once, making it possible to record from multiple sources without sacrificing detail. This ensures that the audio captured maintains a consistently high quality.

With dual channel recording (Mono and Stereo), creators can separate the audio from the two transmitters, or combine it into a single track, providing creative flexibility and control. The DJI Mimo App offers a safety track, recording at a volume six dB lower than the main track, providing a fail-safe for audio issues like clipping and distortion and ensuring the audio captured is usable, even if the live performance had fluctuating volumes.

Audio can be transmitted up to 400 meters1, and with DJI Mic Mini’s powerful anti-interference capabilities, the recording remains stable and high quality even in bustling outdoor environments like a busy street or crowded event.

For the content creator on the road capturing longer-form content like podcasts or livestreams, a fully charged DJI Mic Mini case provides 48 hours1 of extended use and can provide one hour of use after a quick five-minute charge. The receiver and transmitter are fully charged in approximately 100 and 90 minutes1, respectively, avoiding any lengthy delays between recording sessions.

Also, the transmitter will automatically enter sleep mode when it doesn’t detect a signal from the receiver, saving power and alleviating creators of the need to keep powering the mic on and off. Finally, the DJI Mimo app can be used to set an automatic power off after a designated period of time, preventing a drained battery and allowing creators to preserve more power for their creativity.

Premium Wireless Recording Thanks to OsmoAudio™ and Direct Connections with DJI Products and Smartphones

DJI’s OsmoAudio™ ecosystem ensures premium sound capture, and the DJI Mic Mini transmitter can connect directly with the Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, or Osmo Pocket 3 without a receiver, simplifying the creator workflow.

DJI Mic Mini also conveniently connects directly to smartphones via Bluetooth, no receiver required, so anyone with a smartphone can capture audio recordings with third-party filming apps1.

Creators can connect the DJI Fly app to the DJI Neo drone and DJI Mic Mini via Bluetooth to record audio and overlay it with their aerial footage. The app allows creators to eliminate propeller noise, merge audio tracks with footage, and ensure excellent sound even when shooting low-altitude vlogs.

Use of DJI Mic Mini is extremely versatile, with multi-device compatibility for creators using cameras, smartphones, computers, or tablets to record content1. When connected to a camera via the Camera Audio Cable (3.5mm TRS), it supports synchronized power on/off with the camera. When connected to a smartphone, it allows for external playback without unplugging and can be charged by the smartphone. When the receiver connects to a smartphone and then to a power source via the USB-C port, both devices can be simultaneously charged during use.

Price and Availability

DJI Mic Mini is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

The DJI Mic Mini (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) retails for $169, and includes a DJI Mic Mini Receiver, two DJI Mic Mini Transmitters (Infinity Black), a DJI Mic Mini Charging Case, DJI Mic Mini Camera Audio Cable (3.5mm TRS), a DJI Mic Mini Mobile Phone Adapter (Type-C), a DJI Mic Mini USB-C Charging Cable, four DJI Mic Mini Windscreens, two DJI Mic Mini Clip Magnets, and a DJI Mic Mini Carrying Pouch.

The DJI Mic Mini (1 TX + 1 RX) retails for $89, and includes a DJI Mic Mini Receiver, a DJI Mic Mini Transmitter (Infinity Black), a DJI Mic Mini Camera Audio Cable (3.5mm TRS), a DJI Mic Mini Mobile Phone Adapter (Type-C), two DJI Mic Mini Windscreens, a DJI Mic Mini Clip Magnet, a DJI Mic Mini Compact Carrying Pouch, a DJI Mic Mini Splitter Charging Cable, and a DJI Mic Mini Transmitter Charging Dock.

The DJI Mic Mini Transmitter (Infinity Black) and DJI Mic Mini Transmitter (Arctic White) can also be purchased separately at $59 each. The DJI Mic Mini Charging Case retails at $49.

For more information about DJI Mic Mini and its remarkable features, please visit: https://www.dji.com/uk/mic-mini

1. All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website.

