DJI has announced its latest portable wireless mic system designed for content creators, the DJI Mic 2. It notably features AI noise-cancellation and 32-bit float internal recording – all in a smaller body with improved battery life.

The Safety Track feature included in the DJI Mic 2 allows content creators to record a second track alongside the primary audio track in case of unexpected audio level spikes. The mic system also has direct Bluetooth connection support, which allows for seamless pairing with smartphones, and DJI’s own Osmo Pocket 3 and Osmo Action 4 without the need for a receiver. Additionally, it connects to various other devices through USB-C, Lightning adapters, and 3.5mm TRS analog output.

To suit the style and preferences of different users, DJI Mic 2 is available in two colours, Shadow Black and Pearl White. It is now available to buy from the DJI website and retailers. At $349 / £309, you get the complete kit, which includes two transmitters for dual-channel audio, one receiver, a charging case, wind shields, a lav mic, plus the necessary connectors.

