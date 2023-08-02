Already a global leader in consumer drones, DJI has announced the launch of Osmo Action 4. A new action camera that promises to set a new standard for capturing exceptional image quality. With its improved camera, larger 1/1.3″ image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture and ability to shoot 4K 120p video, this camera is set to take on the latest GoPro HERO11.

The Osmo Action 4 is already available to purchase from the DJI store as well as most retail partners. The Standard Combo retails for $399 / £379 and from 429 EUR, and includes the following: the Osmo Action 4, one Osmo Action Extreme Battery, the Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, the Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, the Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base, an Osmo Locking Screw, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, an Osmo Action Lens Hood, and an Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad.

From DJI, 2nd August 2023:

With an Advanced Sensor and Improved Image Quality Osmo Action 4 Empowers Thrill-Seekers to Capture Every Adventure

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and innovative camera technology, today announced the launch of Osmo Action 4. Designed as the ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts, Osmo Action 4 sets a new standard in capturing and sharing the most thrilling moments. With its exceptional image quality, unparalleled flexibility, and remarkable low-light performance, this cutting-edge action camera empowers users to seize every pulse-pounding experience and unleash their creativity in unforgettable ways.

“The Osmo Action 4 is a testament to our commitment to high-quality imagery, reliability, and user-centric design,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “We can’t wait to see how our users harness the power of this exceptional camera to create breathtaking content that pushes their limits and inspires others to embark on their own remarkable journeys.”

Unleash Stunning Image Quality and Color Performance

Osmo Action 4 combines striking image quality and unrivaled camera flexibility. Equipped with a powerful 1/1.3″ image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size it can shoot 4K/120fps and provides a 155° ultra-wide FOV, allowing you to capture shots loaded with exceptional detail, even in low light. With features like 360° HorizonSteady stabilization modes, including RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing /HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, Osmo Action 4 ensures stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios. The 10-bit D-Log M color mode[3]provides over one billion colors and a wider dynamic range, opening up a world of possibilities for post-production. An advanced color temperature sensor ensures true-to-life tones, whether you’re shooting outdoors, indoors, or underwater, resulting in vibrant colors that leap out of the camera.

A Robust Battery for Extreme Filming

Osmo Action 4’s battery is designed to keep you powered up and ready for action. With its ultra-long battery life, you can film for over 2.5 hours without missing a beat, ensuring you capture all the important moments. When it’s time to recharge, the fast-charging capability ensures you’re ready to shoot quickly, needing just 18 minutes to bring the battery up to 80% charged. Additionally, Osmo Action 4’s battery is built to withstand low temperatures with a freeze-resistant design. With up to 150 minutes of recording time in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F), you can confidently embark on your adventures without worrying about battery performance.

Versatile Features for Effortless Recording

Osmo Action 4 offers a range of intuitive features designed to enhance your filming experience. With its magnetic quick-release design, you can swiftly switch between setups to capture every moment as it unfolds. The native vertical shooting capability, enabled by the Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, allows you to effortlessly film vertical footage without cropping or sacrificing quality. The dual water-stain resistant touchscreens eliminate the need to struggle with the action camera when making parameter adjustments during selfies, mode switching, or video playback. Additionally, Osmo Action 4 offers customizable modes and a Quick Switch button for seamless transitions between shooting modes. Features like SnapShot ensure you never miss a memorable moment and you have the ability to save and access frequently used settings. Additionally, Osmo Action 4 is designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters without a case, allowing you to dive in with confidence and enjoy easy operation even with wet hands.

Enhanced Recording Capabilities for Seamless Broadcasts

Osmo Action 4 offers expanded recording options, delivering a comprehensive solution for capturing audio in a variety of environments. With its built-in microphones, stereo recording immerses you in crisp, clear sound, while external connection support allows for expanded recording options. It has three mics and advanced wind noise reduction software that enables recording with enhanced audio fidelity, even in windy or fast-moving scenarios. With Wi-Fi livestreaming capability, you can easily connect with your audience using Wi-Fi or your phone’s hotspot, ensuring a seamless broadcasting experience. Use an external power supply to keep your action camera charged during longer streams to ensure an uninterrupted broadcast.

Additional Features

SnapShot Button & Quick Switch Button offers immediate recording and instant mode switching.

Quick Switching Between Five Custom Modes allows users to save their frequently used custom settings and switch between modes on the fly with the Quick Switch button and voice prompts.

Voice Prompt informs users of current modes without needing to unmount the camera.

Voice Control recognizes voice commands with a high recognition rate to control the camera when hands are busy.

Upgraded InvisiStick recognizes and digitally hides the selfie stick and eliminates the selfie stick from your shots in a wider range of scenarios.

Digital Zoom of up to 2x can be adjusted while recording for better image composition.

DJI Mic Compatibility via the Type-C port, and external mics via 3.5mm to Type-C cable.

AI Editing with the LightCut App

The LightCut app seamlessly connects wirelessly to Action 4 via Wi-Fi, allowing for quick previews and auto-editing without the need for transferring footage from the camera.

The app gives you access to a live feed of the camera, and offers various story templates and accessible in-app editing tools. LightCut can recognize themes within the footage, recommend an ideal shot sequence and edit content automatically with just one tap, ensuring superb 4K/60fps videos effortlessly. It can intelligently match exclusive templates with various use scenarios, including biking, diving, surfing, skiing/snowboarding, camping, vlogging, travel, and more.

Unleash Your Full Potential with Dedicated Accessories

Osmo Action 4 is ready to tackle any adventure and capture every moment. Enhance your filming experience with a range of dedicated accessories designed to maximize the potential of this action camera, including:

Osmo Action Chest Strap Mount

Osmo Action Helmet Chin Mount

Osmo Action 60m Waterproof Case

DJI Floating Handle

Osmo Action Adhesive Base Kit

Osmo Action Bike Seat Rail Mount

Osmo Action Mini Handlebar Mount

Osmo Action 360° Wrist Strap

Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller

Osmo Action Mini Extension Rod

Osmo Backpack Strap Mount

Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Case

Osmo Action Hanging Neck Mount

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Action 4. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official warranty, international warranty service and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

Price and Availability

Osmo Action 4 is available today from store.dji.com and most authorized retail partners in several configurations. The Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo retails for 379 GBP/ from 429 EUR and includes Osmo Action 4, one Osmo Action Extreme Battery, the Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, the Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, the Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base, an Osmo Locking Screw, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, an Osmo Action Lens Hood, and an Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad.

The Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo retails for 469 GBP/ from 529 EUR and includes Osmo Action 4, three Osmo Action Extreme Batteries, the Osmo Action Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, an Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, one mini Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, one Osmo Action Curved Adhesive Base, two Osmo Locking Screws, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, the Osmo Action Multifunctional Battery Case, one Osmo 1.5m Extension Rod, one Osmo Action Lens Hood, and one Osmo Action Anti-Slip Pad.

For more information on all the new features, accessories, and capabilities, please visit www.dji.com/osmo-action-4

