The DJI Air 3 drone has been released with new dual primary cameras with 48MP 1/1.3in type sensors and the ability to deliver up to 4K/100fps video as well as O4 HD video transmission. This is the first Air Series mid-size drone to support 2.7K vertical video shooting (9:16), which can be shared immediately on social media.

Th drone’s wide-angle camera is a 24mm format equivalent with a f/1.7 aperture and the medium tele is a 70mm equivalent with a f/2.8 aperture and 3x optical zoom. Additionally this drone comes with up to 46 minutes flight time.

The DJI Air 3 is now available to order from DJI’s website and authorised retail partners. It can be bought by itself starting at $1,099 / £962 or as part of a combo.

‘The DJI Air 3 is the first drone of our Air Series which offers professional features like dual primary cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing and at the same time retaining its lightweight capabilities with a weight of just 720g for more freedom and flexibility,’ said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

Related content:



Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.