Are you a photographer, videographer or creator making photography-based content? We want to see your Youtube and social media videos. We are pleased to announce our Creator of the Year competition! In partnership with Fujifilm, we are giving one incredible creator the chance to win £2000 to spend on Fujifilm Kit, and be named AP’s Creator of the Year at our prestigious AP Awards in 2024. You have until January 2024 to plan, create and submit your work. Find out more information and how to enter below…

How to Enter:

We are looking for Youtube videos and short-form video for sharing on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube Shorts.

Youtube videos: 3-10 minutes long

Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube Shorts: under 60 seconds

Videos should be at least Full HD: 1920×1080 pixels (1080p) (16:9) – or 1080 x 1920 pixels / 9:16 for short-form videos, and be saved as .mp4, or .mov files.

The subject of the video can be anything you like, as long as it is photography or videography related! Here are some ideas to get you started:

What’s In My Kitbag – Take the audience through what hardware & accessories are in your bag when shooting – this can be event or genre specific.

– Take the audience through what hardware & accessories are in your bag when shooting – this can be event or genre specific. Product Review – A chance to showcase your approach to talking about photography gear. Select one product for review, or make a comparison between multiple – reviews can be about any camera, lens, smartphone and accessories you have.

– A chance to showcase your approach to talking about photography gear. Select one product for review, or make a comparison between multiple – reviews can be about any camera, lens, smartphone and accessories you have. How-to Tutorial – Hands-on “how-to” explainer segment about a technique or genre you are interested in.

– Hands-on “how-to” explainer segment about a technique or genre you are interested in. Project – Exploring a single photo or a series/portfolio, the story behind them, how and why you made them.

– Exploring a single photo or a series/portfolio, the story behind them, how and why you made them. Out & About – Whether it’s taking to the countryside or visiting an event or exhibition this gives you a chance to showcase your vlogger or “roving reporter” side.

To submit your video, fill out our entry form with a link to view or download your video, along with your name, a suggested title and caption, and social media/website links. Please do not use WeTransfer.

You may submit more than one video, and submit a combination of both Youtube and short-form content.

Entry is free and open to creators globally.

Have a look at our videography section for more great hints, tips, and how-to articles, plus have a look at our guide to vlogging. Find the best cameras for video, vlogging and YouTube.

Closing date: 1st January 2024

Creator of the Year competition: What could I win?

Each week we will select some of our favourite entries to feature on Youtube, or our social media platforms. The overall winner will be selected from all entries received and will receive £2000 to spend on Fujifilm kit.

The winner will be selected based on a piece of specific content or content series created, and be announced at our AP Awards event in February 2024.

Click below to enter, and see all terms and conditions.

