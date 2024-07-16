There has been a good choice of discounted APS-C and full frame cameras during this week’s Amazon Prime Day and you can also make a significant saving on the Sony Alpha 7C.

There is a lot to like about this camera, namely its compact dimensions and excellent image quality, but our expert reviewer Andy Westlake was less taken with its handling and viewfinder.

The Sony Alpha 7C is now a lot cheaper for Amazon Prime Day, however, coming in at £1435 and yes, that includes the Sony FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 kit lens. For this money you might well decide you can get used to the handling and other niggles identified in our review (the camera does have some big plus points, too).

Sony Alpha 7C key specifications

24MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (50-204,800 extended)

2.36m-dot viewfinder, 0.59x magnification

3in, 921k-dot fully articulated screen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

UK customers should click the link below (there isn’t a US Prime Day deal).

