Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 is almost open for entries from 16 February 2023. The awards aim to celebrate pets and support animal welfare charities.
The call for entries closes on 18 June 2023 and the winners are announced on 3 August 2023. The winner gets a £500 cash prize and a Thinktank photographic bag.
The competition has seven categories: Dogs, cats, horses, all other creatures, pets who look like their owners, junior and video. Entries are free for young photographers under 16.
The panel of judges includes TV presenter and conservationist Kate Humble, comedian and presenter Mel Geidroyc, professional award-winning photographer Elke Vogelsang and official competition vet Emma Milne along with Competition Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.
See some of last year’s winners and highly commendable winners as well as a few unseen entries below for inspiration!
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 winner
Boom boom by Kenichi Morinaga, Japan
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 Dog Category winner
Nilo’s love for water by Jose Bayon, Spain
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 Highly Commended winner
Grandmistress Candy by Jonathan Casey, UK
Madame Life by Thayni Vitoria Silva dos Reis
I’ve won the lottery by Lock Liu
Related articles:
Cats butting heads take top prize in Comedy Pet Photo Awards
How to photograph pets: pet photography tips and tricks
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 finalists announced
Best photography competitions to enter in 2023
Best photography exhibitions to see in 2023