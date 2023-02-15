Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 is almost open for entries from 16 February 2023. The awards aim to celebrate pets and support animal welfare charities.

The call for entries closes on 18 June 2023 and the winners are announced on 3 August 2023. The winner gets a £500 cash prize and a Thinktank photographic bag.

The competition has seven categories: Dogs, cats, horses, all other creatures, pets who look like their owners, junior and video. Entries are free for young photographers under 16.

The panel of judges includes TV presenter and conservationist Kate Humble, comedian and presenter Mel Geidroyc, professional award-winning photographer Elke Vogelsang and official competition vet Emma Milne along with Competition Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.

See some of last year’s winners and highly commendable winners as well as a few unseen entries below for inspiration!

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 winner

Boom boom by Kenichi Morinaga, Japan

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 Dog Category winner

Nilo’s love for water by Jose Bayon, Spain

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 Highly Commended winner

Grandmistress Candy by Jonathan Casey, UK

Madame Life by Thayni Vitoria Silva dos Reis

I’ve won the lottery by Lock Liu

