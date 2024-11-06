The fifth CUPOTY CHALLENGE, supported by Affinity Photo, is a themed contest from Close-up Photographer of the Year that always takes place in November. Check out other great photography competitions to enter here.

The CUPOTY community voted on the theme and the result couldn’t have been closer. Something Beautiful came out on top, beating Death & Decay by a single vote!

To fit the theme, CUPOTY is looking for images of subjects that the photographer recognises as beautiful. It could be a living thing, a place, an object, a creation or a moment that conveys beauty or is made beautiful by the way it has been photographed.

Pictures can be of any subject using any device (camera, phone, scanner or microscope) but they must be a close-up, macro or micro photograph. No AI generated images are allowed.

The winner receives a £300 cash prize. A selection of images will be part of a feature in Amateur Photographer magazine and all the shortlisted and Finalist pictures will get showcased on the CUPOTY website.

The closing date to register for the CUPOTY Challenge is Saturday 30th November 2024 and entrants will need to submit their pictures by 7th December.

To find out more and to enter the contest, visit www.cupoty.com.