Amazon Prime Day is here, and is a great time to buy a camera you’ve had your eye on, and if you’re interested in video recording, then there are some good deals on cheap vlogging cameras from main brands Canon and Sony.

Enter the Canon PowerShot V10, Canon’s entry-level 4K vlogging camera, that we didn’t rate very highly in our review, but if you’re aware of it’s limitations, then the low price might make it more tempting. Another entry-level vlogging camera is the Sony ZV-1F, another compact camera designed for video, more details on this below.

Canon PowerShot V10 deal, now £232, was £275 for UK readers – it’s never been cheaper:

Canon Powershot V10 deal, now $339, was $429 for US viewers:

The Sony ZV-1F deal

The Sony ZV-1F camera has an ultra-wide angle 20mm equivalent prime lens for selfie shooting and includes vlogging settings like Face priority auto-exposure, and digital image stabilisation for shooting handheld video, at resolutions up to 4K at 30fps.

Sony ZV-1F – a cheap vlogging camera. Photo credit: Sony.

Sony ZV-1F US deal, now $398: (available in black or white colours)

Sony ZV-1F UK deal, now £449, save £100:

However, if you’re interested in seeing the other options available, particularly if you’re on a budget, then check out out guide to the best cameras for video – on a budget.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

