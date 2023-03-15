The Centre for British Photography has set out an open call for photographers – amateur and professional alike – to have their work exhibited at the Centre for British Photography’s Central London gallery over the summer.

From Centre for British Photography:

Centre for British Photography is giving six photographers an opportunity to show their work in its Central London gallery

Photographers – amateur and professional – are being invited to show their work at the Centre for British Photography this summer.

Each of the six selected photographers will have their own space in the front windows or in one of its four entrance display areas of the central London gallery. Photographers are being invited to submit individual or series of photographs or an installation proposal on the theme of landscape/countryside/environment. This can include photographs tackling wider global environmental issues, as well as imagery relating specifically to the British countryside.

The successful submissions will be installed in June and displayed until September to coincide with the Centre’s next series of exhibitions. The photographers will also have their work featured on the Centre for British Photography website.

Each of the six photographers will receive £200. Printing costs will be covered by the sponsor of this exhibition, Spectrum Photographic.

It is free to submit and entries are welcomed now until 6pm on Friday 14 April via the Centre for British Photography website www.britishphotography.org where photographers can also find more details. The successful photographers will be announced the week commencing 1 May 2023. Photographers must be over 18, and should be British or based in the UK.

Details on how to submit work HERE.

