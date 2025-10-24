Innovative Android smartphone maker TECNO has announced the winners of its 2025 ‘Shot On CAMON’ Global Photography Contest, organised in partnership with Amateur Photographer magazine.

Sponsored. Now in its second year, the Shot on CAMON contest was created to encourage smartphone creators to capture the world through their own lens and tell authentic human stories powered by cutting-edge technology.

From May 1 to September 30th, TECNO invited mobile photographers from around the world to submit their works across three categories: Snap Every Pulse, Snap All Fleeting Bonds and Snap Any Motion.

More than 10,000 entries were received, each capturing life and emotion from a unique local perspective. The contest awarded a total prize pool of $37,000 to recognise 10 outstanding creators.

Congratulations to the TECNO Photography Master

This year’s grand prize went to Nigerian photographer @micheal_the_colorist for his vibrant and uplifting work caled High Spirits. Captured on the CAMON 40 Pro, the image freezes a group of friends mid-air, their bright clothes and open arms forming striking geometrical patterns against a vivid blue sky. ‘It’s a pure celebration of youth, colour, and freedom,’ said the organisers.

He wins $10,000, so a hearty congratulations for a world-beating entry. In addition, 10 entrants were recognised with the ‘TECNO Friend’ prize for their active participation, each receiving a CAMON 40 Premier 5G smartphone.

Moving on to the category winners, gold, silver, and bronze prizes of $5,000, $3,000, and $ 1,000 were respectively awarded to the worthy victors.

‘Snap Every Pulse’ category winners

The Gold Prize in the Snap Every Pulse category went to a touching image of a young Nigerian girl running down a sunlit dusty street, her white dress swirling amidst the rustic surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Silver Prize portrayed four dogs perched playfully on a low wall, their different postures echoing the natural rhythm of everyday life, while the Bronze Prize captured the spirit of traditional grain processing – the rhythmic pounding and careful sifting evoking the enduring heartbeat of community labour.

‘Together, these works reveal the pulse of life in its innocence, energy, and continuity,’ said the judges.

‘Snap All Fleeting Bonds’ category winners

In this keenly contested category, the Gold Prize depicted children playing in the mud, their laughter and closeness capturing the pure spirit of friendship.

The Silver Prize, meanwhile, framed the silhouettes of kids chasing one another along a Malaysian beach at sunset, while the Bronze Prize portrayed a boy tenderly caring for a young goat on parched land, expressing a quiet, protective love that transcends any barriers between humans and animals. ‘Each moment tells of fleeting yet precious connections – of play, comfort, and care,’ said the judges.

‘Snap Any Motion’ category winners

The Gold Prize was awarded to a stunning shot of a sepak takraw player leaping high at dusk, his form cutting a powerful silhouette that merges strength with grace. The Silver Prize captured a cyclist mid-air performing a daring stunt beneath shifting clouds, while the Bronze Prize portrayed a dancer spinning in a red dress amid the angular lines of city architecture.

‘From sport to street to stage, these dynamic images embody motion as both energy and art,’ commented the judges.

More well-deserved prizes

As part of the prizes, the winners will embark on an exclusive London Photography Tour at the end of 2025, organised in partnership with Amateur Photographer. This trip will allow participants to exchange ideas and capture the vibrant rhythm of one of the world’s most iconic cities.

Their work will also be featured in global exhibitions, TECNO’s annual photo book, and across TECNO’s official online gallery, inspiring even more creators to share their vision and tell their own stories through the lens.

Nigel Atherton speaks at TECNO Future Lens 2024

‘This year’s Shot On CAMON contest shows clear growth from the first edition – not just in scale, but in confidence and individuality,’ said Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer. ‘Many creators from emerging markets told powerful everyday stories with a distinct visual voice. TECNO’s effort to make that kind of expression possible is what gives this project real value.’

Laury Bai, TECNO’s Chief Marketing Officer, added: ‘Through ‘Shot On CAMON,’ TECNO celebrates not just technical skill, but the power of perspective. Every photograph tells a unique story, revealing the beauty, rhythm, and connection in our daily lives. By providing creators with innovative technology, we hope to inspire more people to share their vision and snap those extraordinary moments that resonate globally.’

