The Canon 8K 3D 360 camera prototype is being shown at The Photography Show 2024. The camera is being described by Canon as a ‘compact camera capable of shooting both 360/180 3D VR images and video.’ It’s a relatively compact camera designed primarily for video, and like other prototypes shown by Canon, is likely to be released in the not too distant future.

There aren’t many other details apart from a short list of specifications shared, and we also don’t know the expected release date or any pricing information.

Canon’s 8K 360 Concept Camera specifications (so far):

8K 30P

4K 120P

Livestreaming

Compact, lightweight and easy to use

Canon 8K 3D VR photographer. Image JW/AP

Also on display are two more concepts, with Canon showing two 3D stereoscopic VR lenses designed for APS-C cameras, one that is in the style of the Canon RF 5.2mm F/2.8L dual fisheye lens, and another, much smaller dual lens. For users of Canon’s RF-mount cameras, new APS-C RF-mount lenses will be very welcome.

Canon’s APS-C concept lens for 360 VR and 3D photography. Photo JW/AP

The lenses don’t have official names as yet, but were simply labelled as “APS-C 3D Stereoscopic VR lens” with the lens above being referred to as “Concept Model 001” and the lens below being referred to as the “Concept Model 002”.

Canon’s smaller 3D lens designed for APS-C cameras, in RF mount. Photo JW/AP

Here’s a closer look at the second concept lens model, where you can see the two lenses. With 3D lenses like this, there are two images meaning that the resolution of the photo or video is much lower than the full-resolution of the sensor. However, with modern high-resolution cameras, this isn’t as much of an issue as it once was.

The recent increase in content creation and VR production has meant that these types of products have grown in popularity.

Close-up of Canon’s concept lens for APS-C cameras. Photo JW/AP

