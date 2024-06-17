SwitchLens, a new project listed for funding on Kickstarter, is said to be designed around a Micro Four Thirds system and ‘transform any smartphone into a professional camera’. Interchangeable MFT lenses can be mounted on the device, which in turn can be mounted on iOS and Android smartphones.

However, contrary to reports elsewhere, you really don’t get a Micro Four Thirds camera. You get a too-small 1-in CMOS sensor, and it looks like it’ll only work with manual lenses. You can find out more on the project’s Kickstarter page.

Rewards are available, including the Body only package, which includes a SwitchLens body, pouch, type-C cable and a user manual. It is priced at $199/£157.

SwitchLens specifications:

21MP sensor

Shoots up to 4K video at 120fps

Autofocus

Switchable MFT lenses

HDR

Connects via Wi-Fi

iOS and Android phones

Weighs 180g/6.3oz (without battery)

Important disclaimer: Please ensure you read full terms and conditions on the Kickstarter website, as well as full details of the projects before parting with any money. On Kickstarter, you are not buying a product, but supporting a campaign that may (or may not) deliver a product. Kickstarter provide no warranty, or conditions of merchantability, or fitness for a particular use. This post does not include any kind of recommendation or endorsement of the product. Always remember, if something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

